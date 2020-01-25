Simbu and Andrea croon for Siddharth’s 'Takkar'

The song has been penned by Arivarasan and composed by Nivas K Prasanna.

Flix Kollywood

Karthik G Krish of Kappal fame is wielding the megaphone for Takkar. The shooting of this romantic action drama was completed some weeks ago and it is currently in the post-production stage. According to director Karthik G Krish, the team is looking forward to release Takkar soon and will be locking the dates.

Siddharth and Karthik worked together in Saithan Ka Bachcha earlier and the producers of Kappal, Sudhan and Jayaram, are bankrolling Takkar under their banner Passion Studios.

Takkar has Divyansha Kaushik pairing up with Siddharth. Revealing about the roles played by the lead actors, the director said earlier, “The story is about two egoistic and hot-tempered characters, whose lives go through transformations after encountering each other.”

Abhimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth and RJ Vignesh are also part of the cast. The technical crew of this film includes Nivas K Prasanna for music and Vaanjinathan Murugesan for cinematography with Ga Gowtham doing the editing and Udaya Kumar for art direction. Umadevi, Ku Karthik and Arivarasu have penned the lyrics for the songs and Dinesh Kasi has choreographed the stunts.

Last seen in Vandha Rajavathan Varuven, the remake of Telegu blockbuster Attarintinki Daredi, STR has a slew of films in his kitty. He will begin shooting for the Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti from next month onwards. This project, to be directed by Narthan, also features actor Gautham Karthik and will be bankrolled by Studio Green. STR will be seen playing the underworld boss and Gautham Karthik will don khaki for the first time in the role of a police officer. He also has Maanadu, a much-awaited political thriller directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi. The film will also have Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised shortly. According to the industry grapevine, Manaadu is finally expected to start rolling from June 21.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

