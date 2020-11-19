Silambarasan's first look from 'Maanaadu' to be out soon

The makers revealed the launch date through a poster which gives a glimpse of the actor's look from the film.

Actor Silambarasan aka Simbu had recently resumed shooting for his long delayed film Maanaadu in Pondicherry. Maanaadu, a political thriller, marks the first-time collaboration of actor Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The project, after being announced with much fanfare in 2018, was shelved a few months ago after a fallout between Simbu and producer Suresh Kamatchi. Later to everyone's surprise, the film was re-launched.

Now the makers of the film have announced that the actor’s first look poster will be released on November 21. The makers revealed the launch date through a poster which gives a glimpse of the actor's look from the film.

In the poster, Simbu is seen wearing a long kurta and with a cap and doing Namaz, as chaos breaks out in the background.The poster also has a strong line: “Stand for what is right, even if it means standing alone,” along with the cutouts of revolutionary political leaders.

The project was supposed to go on the floors last July after being deferred multiple times. When Simbu couldn’t take out time as promised, Suresh had to go ahead and drop the idea of making the film with him.

Director Venkat Prabhu, soon after the project was dropped, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post. “It’s very unfortunate that I couldn’t work with my brother Simbu in Manaadu. Everything is time bound. Considering the amount of emotional and financial pressure that the producer is going through, I have to respect the decision taken by the producer. Thanks for all the love,” Prabhu tweeted.

While Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the leading lady, the filmalso stars Bharathiraja, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Daniel Anne Pope. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Simbu recently completed shooting for Suseenthiran’s upcoming rural drama Eeswaran. Recently on the occasion of Deepavali the makers released the first teaser of the film. The film will have Niddhi Aggerwal playing the female lead who is making her debut with Jayam Ravi's upcoming film Bhoomi.

