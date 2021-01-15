Silambarasanâ€™s â€˜Maanaduâ€™ first look motion poster is out

The political thriller â€˜Maanaduâ€™ is directed by Venkat Prabhu and also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead.

The makers of Silambarasan starrer Maanadu have released the filmâ€™s first look motion poster. Maanadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is currently in the last stages of filming. The director shared the motion poster on Twitter on Thursday and it has already garnered much attention.



Maanadu, a political thriller, marks the first collaboration between actor Silambarasan and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The project, after being announced amid fanfare in 2018, was shelved a few months later, reportedly after a fallout between Silambarasan and producer Suresh Kamatchi. Two years after being announced, Maanadu went on the floors in February 2020. However, the makers had to delay the project yet again due to the coronavirus pandemic, and resumed shooting in Puducherry in November.



Maanadu is produced by Suresh Kamatchi and had Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. The film also stars Bharathiraja, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Daniel Anne Pope. Reportedly, SJ Suryah will be seen as the antagonist in this film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music, with cinematography by Richard M Nathan and editing by Praveen KL. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.



Meanwhile, Silambarasan's rural drama Eeswaran, directed by Suseenthiran, hit the screens on Thursday. Suseenthiran is said to have completed a major portion of the film in record time. Eeswaran also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha and Bharathiraja in important roles.



Silambarasan has an array of projects in his kitty. Among them is a cameo in U R Jameel's Maha, which is actor Hansika Motwani's 50th Tamil film.

Tipped to be a female-centric thriller, sources in the know say that Silambarasanâ€™s portion will appear in a flashback sequence and that he plays the role of a man named Shoiab, a pilot. His role is reportedly based on a real-life character. Maha also features Srikanth, Sanam Shetty and Karunakaran, among others, in prominent roles.



Silambarasan also has the Tamil remake of the hit Kannada film Mufti. Titled Pathu Thala, the film also stars Gautham Karthik and Obeli N Krishna. Krishna, the director of Studio Greenâ€™s first production Sillunu Oru Kadhal, is set to helm the remake that will go on the floors in February.

