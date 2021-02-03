Silambarasan’s ‘Maanaadu’ teaser released

The Tamil teaser was released by AR Rahman while Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap released the Hindi version.

Silambarasan is celebrating his 38th birthday on Wednesday and the makers of his next film, Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu, released the film’s teaser on the occasion. Anurag Kashyap, AR Rahman, Ravi Teja, Kichcha Sudeep and Prithviraj Sukumaran came together to release the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions respectively of the teaser.

The Tamil teaser was released by Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman. He tweeted, “Here is the teaser of Maanaadu. #Maanaaduteaser #HBDSilambarasan #Rewind #Maanaadu #aVPpolitics @silambarasanTR_ @vp_offl @sureshkamatchi @thisisysr.”

The Hindi version of Maanaadu has been titled Rewind and its teaser was released by acclaimed Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “ये बताते हुए हमें बहुत खुशी हो रही है कि जिस teaser का आप सभी को इंतजार था वो अब खतम हुआ, very happy to launch the much awaited #Rewindteaser.”

The Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada versions of the teaser were released by Prithviraj, Ravi Teja and Kichaa Sudeep respectively. The teaser is power-packed with action sequences and an electrifying background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and promises a visual treat for the audience.

In the film, Simbu plays a character named Abdul Khaaliq. The Maanaadu team, which began shooting for the film last November after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted, have been shooting continuously at a brisk pace. The shooting is expected to be wrapped up later this month.

The film also has an ensemble of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Pope, Y Gee Mahendran, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaran in pivotal roles. The technical crew of this film will comprise Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Richard M Nathan for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing. The film is produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner V House Productions.

Simbu has a slew of projects including Pathu Thala and a yet-to-be-titled film with director Gautham Menon. Pathu Thala is the Tamil remake of the Kannada superhit, Mufti. The film also stars Gautham Karthik. Obeli N Krishna, who directed Sillunu Oru Kadhal, is set to helm the remake that will go on the floors later this month. Recently, the makers announced that they have roped in AR Rahman to compose the music for the film. The film marks the reunion of the director with AR Rahman exactly 15 years after Sillunu Oru Kadhal.

Gautham Menon and Silmabarasan are all set to join hands for the third time for a project to be bankrolled by Vels Film International. Vels Film International posted a picture of producer Ishari K Ganesh with Simbu and the latter’s mother, Usha Rajendar, to announce the project.

