Silambarasan returns to social media after a gap of 3 years

The actor released a video titled 'Atman - Silambarasan TR'.

In the year 2017 Tamil star Simbu quit social media citing too much negativity, following which he had deactivated both his Twitter and Facebook accounts. After a gap of three years, the actor has reactivated all his social media accounts - Twitter, Instagram, Facebook besides YouTube. He also shared a video "Atman - Silambarasan TR".

Looking extremely fit and sporting a new hairstyle, the video shows him performing various stuff and highlighting his physical transformation. It ends with the caption "When the student is ready, the teacher will arrive."

Simbu is currently shooting for filmmaker Suseenthiran for a yet-untitled rural drama. The project went on floors last week in Dindigul where the majority portion of the film will be shot. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. Known for making projects at breakneck speed, one shouldnâ€™t be surprised if Suseenthiran wraps up the film in just two months.

Simbu, on the other hand, will soon commence work on Venkat Prabhuâ€™s political thriller Maanaadu. This film, which will be produced by Suresh Kamatchi, also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah and Bharathiraja among others. In February, the project finally went on the floors.

The launch ceremony was attended by the entire team. After briefly shooting in Chennai, the team was supposed to go to Hyderabad to shoot a major portion of the film but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

A political thriller, the film marks the first-time collaboration of actor Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The film will have SJ Suryah playing the antagonist. Venkat Prabhu also announced that Simbu would play a Muslim man in the film. The film also has an ensemble of actors including SA Chandrasekhar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Pope, Y Gee Mahendran, Karunakaran, and Premgi Amaran in pivotal roles.

The technical crew of this film will comprise Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Richard M Nathan for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing. The film is being produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner V House Productions.

Simbu also has the Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti. This project, to be directed by Narthan, also stars Gautham Karthik and will be bankrolled by Studio Green. Simbu also will be seen in an extended cameo role in Hansika Motwani's Maha which happens to be her 50th film.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Kamal Haasan and Simbu are likely to join hands for the first time for upcoming Tamil thriller Sigappu Rojakkal 2, a sequel to Bharathirajaâ€™s 1978 successful thriller Sigappu Rojakkal.

Even though an official announcement hasnâ€™t been made about the casting yet, reports have emerged that both Kamal Haasan and Simbu have been approached. Bharathirajaâ€™s son Manoj Bharathi is said to direct this sequel.

(Content provided by Digital Native)