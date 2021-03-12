Silambarasan and Jyothikaâ€™s â€˜Manmadhanâ€™ to re-release in theatres across TN

â€˜Manmadhanâ€™ had a successful run at the box office and garnered positive reviews when it first released in 2004.

Flix Kollywood

After almost a year of having to watch films on OTT platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, film buffs are finally able to watch movies on the big screen again, with theatres opening up. The makers of big-budget films are now using the opportunity to re-release their movies in theatres. According to a report by Times of India, Silambarasan TRâ€™s 2004 movie Manmadhan is gearing up to re-release in theatres on March 19. The news comes after Ajith Kumarâ€™s Billa was re-released in theatres across Tamil Nadu on Friday.

As per Kollywood industry tracker Ramesh Balaâ€™s post on Twitter, a digitally revamped version of Manmadhan will re-release in theatres in Tamil Nadu on March 19. The 2004 romantic thriller film was directed by filmmaker AJ Murugan. Silambarasan performed a dual role for the first time in his career in this movie. The plot revolves around Manmadhan, played by Silambarasan, who turns into a serial killer after the death of his identical twin brother to avenge his death.

Manmadhan was critically acclaimed and had a successful run at the box office for over 150 days at the time of its release. The movie was not only dubbed and released in Telugu, but was also remade in Kannada as Madana. The Sandalwood version starred Auditya and Sameksha in the lead roles. The romantic thriller was bankrolled by SK Krishnakanth under the banner of Indian Theatre Production.

Manmadhan stars Silambarasan and Jyothika in the lead, and also features Sindhu Tolani, Santhanam, Atul Kulkarni and Goundamani in supporting roles. Manmadhan has music by popular composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Meanwhile, Silambarasan is currently working on a number of upcoming projects. He played the titular role in the Suseenthiran directorial Eeswaran, which was released recently. His upcoming outing Maanaadu is one of the most-anticipated Tamil movies of 2021. Touted to be a political action thriller, Maanaadu is directed by Venkat Prabhu. He will also be seen in Pathu Thala and Nadhigalile Neeradum Suriyan.