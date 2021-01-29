Silambarasan and Gautham Menon to join hands again for new project

The duo has teamed up twice so far, for â€˜Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaâ€™ and â€˜Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyadaâ€™.

Flix KOLLYWOOD

Gautham Vasudev Menon and Silambarasan, who have teamed up before for hits like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, are all set to join hands for the third time, for a project that will be bankrolled by Vels Film International.

The production house posted a picture of producer Ishari K Ganesh with Silabarasan and his mother Usha Rajendar to announce the project. The tweet also mentioned that the filming will commence soon. It read, "On this auspicious Day, #VelsFilmInternational Elated to announce a collaboration with dear. @SilambarasanTR_ & director @menongautham for a film beginning very soon from a really brilliant script. More exciting details will follow. #PositiveVibes #SilambarasanTR47 @IshariKGanesh"

On this auspicious Day, #VelsFilmInternational Elated to announce a collaboration with dear @SilambarasanTR_ & director @menongautham for a film beginning very soon from a really brilliant script. More exciting details will follow. #PositiveVibes #SilambarasanTR47 @IshariKGanesh pic.twitter.com/9m8MIMcvDl â€” Vels Film International (@VelsFilmIntl) January 28, 2021

Simbu and Gautham Menon also confirmed the news on their social media handles.

Some projects & scripts are destined to be special. This one feels like that. Thank you @IshariKGanesh sir for making this happen in your own special way!

Itâ€™s like homecoming to work with my @SilambarasanTR_ .

The journey continues @VelsIntl #PositiveVibes #SilambarasanTR47 â€” Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) January 28, 2021

It may be noted in the year 2018 a picture featuring Simbu, Gautham Menon and AR Rahman was doing the rounds on social media, and it was reported that they would collaborate for an action entertainer. At the time, Silambarasan was working on Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven with Sundar C. Gautham was on the verge of completing Dhruva Natchathiram, and the project did not materialise.

During the pandemic-induced lockdown, Gautham Menon and Silambarasan collaborated for a short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which also starred Trisha. The short film featured a telephone conversation between the characters Karthik and Jessie from Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, who were staying in their respective homes during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Silambarasanâ€™s upcoming film is the political thriller Maanadu with Venkat Prabhu. The film has Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the leading lady, and also stars Bharathiraja, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Daniel Anne Pope. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose the music.

Silambarasanâ€™s recent outing was Suseenthiranâ€™s rural drama Eeswaran, which had hit the screens for the Pongal festival and received mixed reviews. Starring Nidhi Agarwal and Nanditha Shwetha, Eeswaran had music by S Thaman. Veteran director Bharathiraja and Bala Saravanan were been roped in for pivotal roles in the film as well. Eeswaran was produced by KVDurai's D Company in association with MDM Sharfudden.

The actor also has the Tamil remake of the hit Kannada film Mufti. Titled Pathu Thala, the film also stars Gautham Karthik. Obeli N Krishna, the director of Studio Greenâ€™s first production, Sillunu Oru Kadhal, is set to helm the remake. The film has music by A R Rahman and will go on the floors next month.

Gautham Menon awaits the release of Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha starring Puppy-fame Varun in the lead. Tipped to be an action-packed story of a bodyguard, the film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International. Reports initially suggested that Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha would be based on the script of Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru, which was originally planned with Vijay in 2011, but Gautham denied this and claimed it was a separate story. He also awaits the release of Vikramâ€™s long-awaited Dhruva Natchathiram.

(Content provided by Digital Native)