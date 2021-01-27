Siju Wilson plays 19th century warrior in Vinayanâ€™s next

Director Vinayanâ€™s historical film â€˜Pathonpatham Noottaanduâ€™ will revolve around the lives of Travancore people in the 1800s.

Noted Malayalam filmmaker Vinayan has revealed several months ago that he will soon be directing a historical titled Pathonpatham Noottaandu. Around that time, he also said that the film will revolve around the lives of people who lived in the kingdom of Travancore during the 1800s.

According to the latest reports, Siju Wilson plays the role of the 19th-century warrior Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a revolutionary leader who fought the dominant caste traditions and led an anti-caste resistance. Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker was also instrumental in opening schools and other institutions for the socially backward people. His character is very important to the story and Siju has done a lot of research for it. He has reportedly learnt kalarippayattu and horse riding among other things to get into the skin of the character.

Reports are that Pathonpatham Noottaandu will not only have leading Malayalam actors in the cast but also actors from the other south Indian film industries.

The filmâ€™s cast includes Anoop Menon, Chemban Vinod, Sudheer Karamana, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Raghavan, Alencier, Sreejith Ravi, Sudev Nair, Jaffer Idukki, Manikandan, Senthil Krishna, Bibin George, Vishnu Vinay, Vishnu Govind, Sphadikam George, Sunil Sugadha, Cherthala Jayan, Krishna, Biju Pappan, Byju Ezhupunna, Saran, Sundara Pandyan, Adinadu Sasi, Manuraj, Naseer Samkranthi, Koottikkal Jayachandran, Padmakumar, Munshi Ranjith, Hareesh Pengan, Unni Nair, Bittu Thomas, Madhu Punnapra, Hyderali, Kayadu, Deepti Sati, Poonam Bajwa, Renu Sundar, and several junior artistes. The director will also be roping in some newbies to play important roles, we hear. It will be bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under his banner Gokulam Films.

The technical crew of this film includes Shaji Kumar to work the camera, Ajayan Chalissery for art work, Vivek Harshan for editing, Pattanam Rasheed for makeup, Dhanya Balakrishnan for costume designing, and Satheesh for sound designing.

Vinayanâ€™s last film to hit the marquee was Akashaganga 2. Starring Ramya Krishnan in an important role, the film had Mayoori, Veena P Nair, Sreenath Bhasi, Vishnu Vinay, Vishnu Govind, Riyaz, Senthil Krishna, Salim Kumar and Hareesh Kanaran in pivotal roles. A major portion of the film was shot in Vellinezhi Olappamanna Mana, which is an ancestral house. Incidentally, this was the same location in which the prequel was filmed nearly two decades ago.

Vinayan will also soon be teaming up with Mohanlal for a film based on the epic Ramayana. While there were various presumptions on this project, the director clarified that it will be based on Ramayana and the story will be told from Ravanaâ€™s perspective.

