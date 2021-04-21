SII announces Covishield prices: Rs 400 per dose for govt hospitals, Rs 600 for pvt

The Union government has said that 50% of the vaccines from May 1 will be directed to the government for procurement and the other 50% will be sold to states and in the open market.

news Coronavirus

The Serum Institute of India announced on Wednesday that the price of its Covishield vaccine will be Rs 400 for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals. This comes after the Union government said that 50% of the vaccines from May 1 will be directed to the Union government for procurement and the other 50% will be sold to states and in the open market.

In a statement, the Serum Institute said, “For the next two months, we will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production. Going ahead, 50% of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the State governments and private hospitals.”

It said that the Union government’s directives will help scale up vaccine production, and “allow state governments, private hospitals, and vaccination centers to procure vaccines directly.”

It, however, stressed that it would be challenging to supply to corporate entities individually in retail trade, and said it will be made available in retail and free trade after 4-5 months. “We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems. Post 4-5 months, the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade.”

Serum compared its pricing to that of other other countries, and said that American vaccines are at over Rs 1000 per dose, and that Russian and Chinese vaccines are priced at over Rs 750.