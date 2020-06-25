Krishna and his Leela, a romantic comedy film by Suresh Productions, had a surprise release on June 25 on OTT (Over The Top) platform Netflix.

This is the first time that a Tollywood movie is being released in such a manner, without prior announcement about the release date. It’s one of the small budget movies presented by actor Rana Daggubati and the first movie to be released online from their production house.

This romcom, which is supposedly based on 'true rumours’ is a multi-starrer, with Siddu Jonnalagadda playing the male lead and Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor, Shalini Vadnikatti and playing the female leads.

The movie has been directed by Ravikanth Perepu, who is known for Kshanam, a Telugu thriller which was remade in Hindi as Baaghi 2. However, Ravikanth shares writing credits with Siddu for the story, screenplay and the dialogues. The film's score has been composed by Sricharan Pakala.

Actor and producer Rana Daggubati along with some of the cast and crew earlier revealed that the movie would be released soon. However, nobody expected the film to hit Netflix so fast.

One of the actors, Shraddha Srinath, tweeted: “At the stroke of midnight, we will awake to Krishna and his Leela.”

At the stroke of midnight, we will awake to #KrishnaAndHisLeela https://t.co/Xl3Oj6zI7P — Shraddha Srinath (@ShraddhaSrinath) June 24, 2020

Earlier, it was announced that the movie would be released on an OTT platform instead of a theatrical release, because of the prevailing coronavirus situation. Several theatres across the globe have been shut for the past few months, without any certainty on when they will reopen.

The trailer of the movie was also released last night. Previously, teasers introducing each female lead in the movie had come out.

Read: OTT platforms will parallely exist with theatres: Actor-producer Anushka Sharma