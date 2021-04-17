On Siddharth's birthday, 'Maha Samudram' makers reveal first-look poster

'Maha Samudram’ also stars Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in pivotal roles.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Siddharth is known for his unique choice of roles and versatile performances in both Tamil and Telugu films. On the occasion of the actor’s 42nd birthday, the makers of his upcoming Telugu movie Maha Samudram unveiled Siddharth’s first-look poster from the film. Sharing the poster on Twitter on Saturday, production house AK Entertainments, which is bankrolling the venture, wrote, “The Prince of Hearts has returned back to Conquer you all Wishing our Man, The Calm & Composed @Actor_Siddhartha very Happy Birthday! - Team #Mahasamudram# WelcomeBackSid .”

Donning a checked shirt, Siddharth strikes a casual yet charming look and is seen standing in a line in the poster.

Actor Siddharth too shared a photo of himself celebrating his birthday, where he is seen blowing a candle on a piece of cake. “Happy Birthday to me. I am because I try. Thank You for the kindness,” Siddharth wrote while sharing the photo.

Happy Birthday to me. I am because I try. Thank You for the kindness. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2I4Wsk4fNk — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 16, 2021

The Upcoming Telugu action-drama Maha Samudram stars Jaanu fame Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel and Siddharth in the lead roles. The movie is directed by filmmaker Ajay Bhupati and is bankrolled by producer Anil Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, Maha Samudram is slated for theatrical release on August 19.

The film was predominantly shot in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. Maha Samudram h as music by composer Chaitan Bharadwaj. Raj Thota is on board as the cinematographer, while Praveen KL has been roped in as the editor.

Earlier, the makers of Maha Samudram released Shar wanand’s first-look poster from the movie on March 2, marking the actor’s 32nd birthday.

Siddharth has a number of movies in his kitty. He will be seen in the much-anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which is the sequel to the popular 1996 Tamil movie Indian. He is a part of the ensemble cast of upcoming Tamil anthology series Navarasa, and is currently working on Tamil movies Takkar and Shaitan ka Bachcha. He was last seen in the 2019 Tamil movie Aruvam.