Siddharth-Sharwanand's bilingual film 'Maha Samudram' to release in August

'Maha Samudram' is a bi-lingual that will hit screens in both Telugu and Tamil.

Actor Siddharth, who was last seen in the Telugu film Jabardasth in a full-length role seven years ago, is all set for a comeback to the industry with RX 100 fame director Ajay Bhupathi upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Mahasamudram, which also stars Sharwanand as one of the leads.

The romantic thriller will hit worldwide theaters on August 19, 2021. Maha Samudram is a bi-lingual that will hit screens in both Telugu and Tamil. Announcing the film's release date the production house tweeted,"Our Sail ️in Theatres Begins this August 19th #MahaSamudram Join this Voyage to witness an Epic tale of #ImmeasurableLove#MahaSamduramOnAug19th @ImSharwanand @Actor_Siddharth @aditiraohydari @ItsAnuEmmanuel @DirAjayBhupathi @AnilSunkara1 @kishore_Atv @AKentsOfficial"

The film’s story is set in Visakhapatnam which is about four lives and their roller-coaster romantic ride, is said to be filled with action episodes. Having completed a schedule in Goa, the film is now going to be shot in Vizag and the new schedule will begin on January 24.

While there are reports that Siddharth is likely to be seen as the antagonist in this project. Director Ajay recently gave the script to Siddharth, who loved the intensity and depth of his character. However, the makers haven’t officially confirmed whether Siddharth will be seen playing a negative role. As per the statement, Siddharth was looking for the right script for his Telugu comeback and he finally found one. Aditi Rao Hydari, last seen in Nani's Telugu thriller V, has boarded the cast of this Tamil and Telugu bilingual film. Anu Emmanuel will play the love interest of Sharwanand. Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh will be essaying other important roles in Maha Samudram.

After the massive blockbuster ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ with Superstar Mahesh Babu, AK Entertainments will be bankrolling Mahasamudram. The film has music by Chaitan Bharadwaj and photography by Raj Thota.

On the work front, Sharwanand is occupied with his forthcoming film Sreekaram starring Gang Leader fame Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. Touted to be an inspiring drama.

Siddharth was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam. Siddharth also has another Tamil film titled Takkar in his kitty. It is tipped to be an action-comedy. He plays a key role in Shankar and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Reports have claimed that he will be seen playing a police officer in the highly anticipated sequel which marks Kamal Haasan’s return as the aged vigilante, Senapathy. Siddharth also has the sequel to Aval in the pipeline. In a recent media interaction, he confirmed turning writer for Aval 2 and it will go on the floors next year.