From Siddharth to Chinmayi, celebrities condemn arrest of activist Disha Ravi

Several actors, politicians and celebrities demanded Disha Ravi’s release after the 22-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday.

news Disha Ravi arrest

Several actors and celebrities from across the country have strongly condemned the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi. Support has been pouring in from all quarters for the Bengaluru-based activist ever since she was arrested from her Bengaluru home by the Delhi police on Saturday.

Actor Siddharth extended his “unconditional support” to Disha Ravi on Twitter.

Standing unconditionally in solidarity and support with #DishaRavi. I'm so sorry this happened to you sister. We are all with you. Stay strong. This injustice too shall pass. #shameondelhipolice — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 14, 2021

Actor and politician Prakash Raj urged people to raise their voice against the activist’s arrest and demanded her release.

Carnatic singer and activist TM Krishna pointed out that the arrest is a cause for concern and questioned whether “we have descended into police state territory”.

If arresting a 21 year old environmental activist for sharing a social media tool kit is not a sign that we have descended into police state territory, I don't know what is ?

And the intention is also to threaten young people of this country#DishaRavi — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) February 14, 2021

Playback singer Chinmayi was among the celebrities who raised her voice against the arrest, adding that she was “heartbroken”.

I’m heartbroken.



We ARE STILL are a democracy.



Dissent is normal even if you don’t like it.



In solidarity with the hero, Disha Ravi. pic.twitter.com/t0gSwdivdt — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 15, 2021

Actor Swara Bhasker who has been known to call out the government on various issues, also tweeted to support Disha.

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar, better known as Chetan Ahimsa, strongly supported the young climate activist. “Centre that values profits over people & its violent appendage Delhi Police decimate our democratic ethos by tormenting fighters like Disha,” he tweeted.

On Sat, Delhi Police arrested Bengaluru environment activist #DishaRavi for supporting our #farmers



Centre that values profits over people & its violent appendage Delhi Police decimate our democratic ethos by tormenting fighters like Disha



Khakis wielding lathis TERRORISE daily — Chetan Kumar / ಚೇತನ್ (@ChetanAhimsa) February 15, 2021

Hashtags such as #DishaRavi, #DishaRaviArrested, #ReleaseDishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced and #FreeDishaRavi are being used by celebrities and users alike, to stand in solidarity with the arrested activist.

Various politicians too slammed Disha’s arrest. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Arvind Kejriwal, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, P Chidambaram and Sitaram Yechury are some of the prominent politicians who have stood in solidarity with Disha.

Youth-based environmental collectives issued a statement on Sunday condemning the arrest of the young activist.

The Delhi Police accused the 22-year-old activist of “sharing” and “spreading” a ‘toolkit’ related to the farmers’ protest that was posted by international climate activist Greta Thunberg. An FIR was filed by the cybercrime unit of the Delhi Police against the creators of the toolkit on February 4. Though toolkits are Google documents used to prepare a social media campaign or plan protests, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR under sedition and conspiracy, alleging that this toolkit was being used to malign India.

After she was produced before a Delhi court on Sunday afternoon, Disha was remanded to police custody for five days.