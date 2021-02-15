Become a Member

Several actors, politicians and celebrities demanded Disha Ravi’s release after the 22-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday.

Arrested Bengaluru climate activist Disha Ravi posing with her dogFacebook
TNM Staff

Several actors and celebrities from across the country have strongly condemned the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi. Support has been pouring in from all quarters for the Bengaluru-based activist ever since she was arrested from her Bengaluru home by the Delhi police on Saturday.

Actor Siddharth extended his “unconditional support” to Disha Ravi on Twitter.

Actor and politician Prakash Raj urged people to raise their voice against the activist’s arrest and demanded her release.

Carnatic singer and activist TM Krishna pointed out that the arrest is a cause for concern and questioned whether “we have descended into police state territory”.

Playback singer Chinmayi was among the celebrities who raised her voice against the arrest, adding that she was “heartbroken”.

Actor Swara Bhasker who has been known to call out the government on various issues, also tweeted to support Disha.

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar, better known as Chetan Ahimsa, strongly supported the young climate activist. “Centre that values profits over people & its violent appendage Delhi Police decimate our democratic ethos by tormenting fighters like Disha,” he tweeted.

Hashtags such as #DishaRavi, #DishaRaviArrested, #ReleaseDishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced and #FreeDishaRavi are being used by celebrities and users alike, to stand in solidarity with the arrested activist.

Various politicians too slammed Disha’s arrest. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Arvind Kejriwal, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, P Chidambaram and Sitaram Yechury are some of the prominent politicians who have stood in solidarity with Disha.

Youth-based environmental collectives issued a statement on Sunday condemning the arrest of the young activist.

The Delhi Police accused the 22-year-old activist of “sharing” and “spreading” a ‘toolkit’ related to the farmers’ protest that was posted by international climate activist Greta Thunberg. An FIR was filed by the cybercrime unit of the Delhi Police against the creators of the toolkit on February 4. Though toolkits are Google documents used to prepare a social media campaign or plan protests, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR under sedition and conspiracy, alleging that this toolkit was being used to malign India.

After she was produced before a Delhi court on Sunday afternoon, Disha was remanded to police custody for five days.

