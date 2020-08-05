Siddaramaiah's Mysuru residence sealed, around 100 journalists quarantined

The journalists had attended a press conference addressed by Siddaramaiah at the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) on July 30.

news Coronavirus

The Mysuru residence of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was sealed hours after he tested positive on Tuesday. His residence in TK Layout in Mysuru was sanitised by health authorities and the staff members working there were asked to quarantine themselves.

In addition, journalists who attended a press conference at the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) on July 30 quarantined themselves after Siddaramaiah revealed he had tested positive.

MDJA Secretary KJ Lokesh Babu said around 100 journalists have been asked to report COVID-19 symptoms and get themselves tested. The association had listed down the journalists who attended the press event.

The veteran Congress leader had also held a press conference in Mandya on July 31 before leaving for Bengaluru on August 1.

On July 27, several Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, were detained for holding a protest against the alleged attempts by BJP to topple the party's government in Rajasthan. The 71-year-old leader was seen wearing a mask but was amid a crowd of people with no physical distancing followed. He was detained and released later on the same day.

Siddaramaiah arrived in Mysuru late on July 27 and held a series of meetings with party colleagues on developmental projects in Varuna.

He also attended rituals of his eldest son Rakesh's fourth death anniversary in his farmhouse in the outskirts of Mysuru. Siddaramaiah also came in contact with politicians, including N Chaluvaraya Swamy and PM Narendra Swamy, during his travels.

Siddaramaiah was earlier skeptical about making public appearances but in the past month, he has attended several events including protests.

Siddaramaiah was tested for coronavirus after he developed a fever on Monday morning. His son Yathindra confirmed that his father had tested positive and on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. It is the same hospital where Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.