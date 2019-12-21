Siddaramaiah lashes out against video of Mangaluru cop saying 'not even one died'

In a series of 15 tweets on Friday, former Karnataka Chief Minister and leader of opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, has berated the BJP-led state government and the Center for its high-handedness in quelling the protesters against Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

“No matter the amount of majority the government enjoys, it does not have any right to curb people’s rights and freedom, in a democracy like ours. In case the people feel the laws passed by the government are against their interest, then people have the right to question it and dissent against it. Government does not have any right to curb this freedom,” Siddaramiah tweeted.

He continued that during his former stint in the government, they did not even think of guns. “For five years our objective was to provide rice (for poor), milk (children), shelters (homeless) and loan wavier to farmer,” Siddaramaiah said.

In reference to a video that has gone viral in the social media showing a police officer asking another cop, ‘why did no one die in spite of shooting at them many times?’ What does this mean? Doesn’t it indicate that protest was state sponsored? Doesn’t it indicate that it was premeditated killing of the protesters,” he lashed out.

According to the 71-year old Congress leader, the demonstration against CAA was absolutely peaceful and imposition of section 144 was unnecessary. “During a peaceful environment and demonstration, what was the necessity to implement Section 144 across the state? How is police allowed to fire at people so arbitrarily? Were the protesters armed?” he asked.

ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ 144 ಸೆಕ್ಷನ್ ಜಾರಿ ಮಾಡುವ ಅಗತ್ಯವೇ ಇರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಎಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಶಾಂತರೀತಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿತ್ತು, ಕರ್ಫ್ಯೂ ಮತ್ತು ಗೋಲಿಬಾರ್‌ಗೆ ಪೂರಕ ವಾತಾವರಣ ಇಲ್ಲದಿರುವಾಗ ಏಕಾಏಕಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾಕಾರರ ಮೇಲೆ ಗುಂಡು ಹಾರಿಸಲು ಹೇಗೆ ಅನುಮತಿ ನೀಡಿದರು? ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಘೋಷಣೆ ಕೂಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದವರ ಬಳಿ ಮಾರಕಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳಿತ್ತೇ? 2/15 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 20, 2019

Siddharamiah listed several measures that the police could have taken to disperse the crowd “Police could have requested them to withdraw, easily dispersed them with lathi-charge, water cannons or rubber bullets, and several measures to disperse the crowd, but the shows that they had different intention,” he demanded.

The leader of the opposition declared that Congress did not give a call for the protest. This was a people’s movement against the government. “BJP is playing crooked politics, it should be ashamed for failing to fulfill its responsibilities and blame Congress,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as actual ‘perpetrators for the protests and violence taking place across the country. When the CM orders for lathi-charge in a press meet, how can open firing happen? Has the Chief Minister lost control over the police?” he questioned.

Terming Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as a weak chief minister, Siddharamiah called him a puppet Chief Minister who only sits on CM chair, but is controlled by Delhi and Sangh parivar, who are running the state. “He is only a puppet of RSS and does not have any conscience.”

Story by Story Infinity (Subs and Scribes Media Ventures LLP.)