‘Siddaramaiah got scared, I’d have gone ahead’: DKS on scrapped Bengaluru flyover

Protesters had argued that the construction of the Hebbal steel flyover in Bengaluru would lead to the removal of hundreds of trees, causing a significant loss of green cover in the garden city.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, June 28, expressed his dissatisfaction with CM Siddaramaiah's handling of the Hebbal steel flyover issue back in 2017, saying he had scrapped the project because he had been “scared” of protesters. Shivakumar said that if he had been in charge, he would not have “cowered” down by the protests and would have proceeded with the project regardless of the consequences. Residents and activists who protested against the flyover had flagged environmental concerns as it could lead to axing of hundreds of trees.

During the Kempegowda Jayanti event held at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar, who also handles the Bengaluru City Development portfolio, said, "In 2017, the Siddaramaiah government wanted to build a steel bridge. There was such a huge uproar and criticism. Protesters made a lot of noise saying that there was bribery and corruption. Siddaramaiah got scared. He and (the then Bengaluru City Development minister) KJ Geroge said no to the project.”

"If it was me, I wouldn’t have cowered. I would have gone ahead with it," he said.

DK Shivakumar was referring to the Steel Flyover project, aimed at alleviating congestion in the Hebbal area and improving connectivity to the Kempegowda International Airport, which faced strong opposition from residents and welfare groups. Protesters argued that the construction would lead to the removal of hundreds of trees, causing a significant loss of green cover in the garden city. Eventually, the government decided to halt the project due to mounting environmental concerns.

The controversial Steel Flyover project, originally planned as a 6.7 kilometre stretch from Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal Junction, was projected to cost Rs 1,761 crore and required the removal of over 800 trees. The Siddaramaiah government's decision to abandon the project in the face of severe civic backlash became a focal point in the ongoing debate surrounding infrastructure development and environmental conservation in Bengaluru.

Many citizens took to Twitter to call for an apology from Shivakumar. They argued that his statement undermines the principles of democracy.

