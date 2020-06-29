Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar cycle to party office protesting fuel hike in Bengaluru

The latest increase in the fuel prices on Monday meant that the prices have increased on 22 of the last 23 days (with no rise on Sunday).

The leaders including the party's state president DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were followed in the rally by party workers on the route to the party office.

Karnataka Congress leaders led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and current state president DK Shivakumar held a cycle rally in Bengaluru to register the party's protest against the fuel price hike in India.

Congress leaders cycled to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru's Queens Road on Monday morning. Similar cycle rallies were replicated in the district offices of the Congress party in the state.

The leaders were followed in the rally by party workers who shouted "Down Down BJP" and "Down Down Central Government" on the route to the party office.

In New Delhi on Monday, the petrol price stood at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel prices stood at Rs 80.53 per litre.

The fuel prices in India have been increasing since June 7 after oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism following a hiatus of 82 days during the lockdown.

Similar cycle rallies were held in Madhya Pradesh by Congress workers. Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh and 150 Congress workers were booked for carrying out the protest disobeying prohibitory orders. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav along with party workers held a cycle rally to protest the hike in fuel prices in Patna.

Although most leaders and workers in Bengaluru were wearing masks, there was very little physical distancing followed in the protest with party workers congregating close to each other at the party office on Queen's Road.

DK Shivakumar, who was announced as the KPCC President in March, is yet to formally take oath as the party's chief in Karnataka. A swearing-in ceremony - 'Prathigna Dina' (oath day) - is set to be held on Thursday in the party office in Bengaluru and in the party's offices across the state.

