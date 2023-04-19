Siddaramaiah appeals for help for Indians stranded in Sudan, MEA Jaishankar ‘appalled’

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter on Tuesday, April 18, to appeal to the Union government to ensure safe return of Karnataka's tribal people who are stranded in violence-hit Sudan. Surprisingly, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to the tweet saying he was “appalled” by what the Congress leader said. Jaishankar accused Siddaramaiah of politicising the incident.

Siddaramaiah’s tweet said, “It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia, @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return.”

“Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back. @BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis. It is also unfortunate to know that we have lost one Indian & 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan. My deepest condolences to their families and pray for peace in the region,” Siddaramaiah tweeted on Tuesday, April 18.

Replying to the Congress leader, who blamed the Union government for not initiating a safe return of the tribals stuck in the African nation, Jaishankar said that he was "appalled" at these tweets.

“Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan," Jaishankar tweeted in response, adding that, “Their details and locations cannot be made public for security reasons. Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing. Plans regarding them have to take into account a very complicated security scenario. The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in that regard. It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicise their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad,” Jaishankar said.

Responding to this, Siddaramaiah said if Jaishankar was appalled at appeals, then he can redirect the appeal to someone else. “Since you are the External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar. I have appealed to you for help. If you are busy getting appalled please point us to the person who can help us bring our people back,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai also came out against Siddaramaiah’s tweet. “Sir, it is rather unfortunate that the former CM of Karnataka, Thiru @siddaramaiah avaru, addresses an issue of such nature without understanding the gravity of the situation. While the former CM’s boss politicised the Pulwama attack, it is no surprise that the former CM has taken a cue from him to politicise an ongoing international conflict assuming it would give him electoral success in the upcoming election in Karnataka,” he said.

The social media slugfest between Siddaramaiah and Jaishankar is taking place at a time when political temperatures in Karnataka are on the rise, with Assembly elections scheduled to take place there on May 10.

The tribals from the state had gone to Sudan for business. Five tribal persons from Channagiri, seven from Shivamogga, 19 from Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district are stuck in Sudan, according to sources. Prabhu, from Shivamogga Hakki Pikki camp, has requested the Indian government to rescue them. He has stated that Indians are stuck in Al-Fashir city of Sudan for the past 10 days, according to sources.

(With IANS inputs)