Sid Sriram to sing in Telugu remake of 'Pink', starring Pawan Kalyan

Music composer S Thaman put out a tweet confirming the news.

We already know that the upcoming Pawan Kalayan starrer is the remake of the hit Bollywood flick Pink. Venu Sriram is directing the film, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

An update about this film comes from music composer S Thaman! He has confirmed that Sid Sriram will be rendering a song for this Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer. The music composer put out this tweet:

All ur guesses r 99.9% right !! @sidsriram sings for #PSPK26 !!

Hope u all like it

We have put our heart & soul for this @SVC_official

My love to #dilraju gaaru #VenuSriRam gaaru @ramjowrites !! For this song



Can’t wait for u guys to listen this !!

pic.twitter.com/BwUAlwXnJo February 12, 2020

Incidentally, Thaman and Sid Sriram are basking in the glory of the success of their song Samajavaragamana from Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo.

Pawan Kalyan will be playing Amitabh Bachchan’s role in the film and will be joining the sets in February. The star stayed away from the arch lights due to his political commitments and decided to don the greasepaint for Pink remake considering the meaty role he is offered.

For the Pink remake, ace director Tirvikram Srinivas is penning the dialogues. Reports are that this remake will hit the marquee in May this year.

Pawan Kalyan’s last outing at the theatres was with Agnyaathavaasi, which released in 2018. Agnyaathavaasi, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, had Pawan Kalyan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, with Adhi Pinisetty and Anu Emmanuel in important roles. Despite a very grand opening, it failed to make a mark at the box office.

Pawan Kalyan, on the other hand, is all set to collaborate with director Harish Shankar once again. Reports are that Shruti Haasan, who played the female lead in Gabbar Singh, will be joining the team for the new untitled film. This film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is still in the early stages of production and more details will be out soon after the details are finalised.