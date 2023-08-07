Siasat’s Zaheeruddin Ali Khan passes away after attending Gaddar's funeral

The senior journalist worked as the Managing Editor of Siasat.

The Managing Editor of Siasat Newspaper, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan (60), breathed his last while attending the funeral procession of activist-singer Gaddar at Mahabodhi School in Alwal, Hyderabad on Monday, August 7. According to reports, Zaheeruddin complained of uneasiness and collapsed on the road, following which he was rushed to a private hospital. However, he was declared dead at the hospital. The senior journalist reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, is the nephew of Zahid Ali Khan, Editor-in-Chief of Siasat. He is widely known for his philanthropist activities and collaborations with organisations working for the welfare of the minority community in the state.

The senior journalist had even visited the riot-hit areas in Delhi in 2020, and after assessment, Siasat Millat Fund provided financial aid to the victims.

Siasat Daily (translates to politics in English) is a prominent Urdu newspaper based in Hyderabad which was founded in 1949. It is widely read by people of Telangana and Hyderabad in particular. It is also popular among the Hyderabad diaspora in parts of the Middle East and the US. Apart from Urdu newspapers, it also runs an Urdu and English online news portal. The newspaper takes strident stands on human rights issues.

Expressing shock over the death of the journalist, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Sravan Dasoju wrote, “Extremely shocked and saddened to know the untimely demise of Janab Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Saheb. We had an affectionate meeting last night at LB stadium where he came to pay tributes to departed soul of Shri Gaddaranna. He was a through gentleman with humility, exceptional social sensitivity and compassion for poor. He was a strong Telanganite, who actively participated during the Telangana movement. Inshallah may his soul rest in peace. Deep Condolences to his family, friends and near and dear. He also played a commendable role in media as a Managing Editor of @TheSiasatDaily.”

Mohammed Shabbir Ali, former Congress Minister expressed his condolences and wrote, "Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajioon." I am deeply saddened by the passing of Janab Zaheer Ali Khan. He was a wonderful human being and a great asset for the community. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Several journalists expressed their grief and recalled their association with Zaheeruddin.

“The passing of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, the Managing Editor of Siasat (and Siasat com), is a loss for #Hyderabad and the Hyderabadi Muslim community. He was a kind and generous man. Inna lillaahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon,” wrote Syed Mohammed, journalist from The Hindu.

The Editor of Telangana Today K Srinivas Reddy said, “ An affable man, he always smiled and was an out-and-out gentleman.”