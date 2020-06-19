Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth posted as Deputy Director of Andhra Tourism Authority

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has been posted as the Deputy Director of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA).

The sportsman was appointed as a Deputy Collector in the Andhra Pradesh government in March 2018 and had completed his training and was waiting for a posting.

Srikanth was promised a job by former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in June 2017, when the ace shuttler won the Indonesian Championship. In November that same year, the state Cabinet passed a resolution to appoint Srikanth.

The Cabinet had also announced a reward of Rs 2 crore for Srikanth, who originally hails from Guntur district in the state.

In 2018, Srikanth became the top-ranked menâ€™s badminton player in the world, overtaking Denmarkâ€™s Viktor Axelsen in the Badminton Word Federation weekly rankings. Srikanth has been playing badminton professionally since 2008 and won his first Super Series title at the China Open in 2014.

He has been conferred with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour.

Srikanth is not the only shuttler to hold office in Andhra Pradesh. In August 2017, PV Sindhu had assumed charge at the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had handed over the appointment letter after which she was appointed as Group-I officer by the state government.

In May 2017, the Legislature had passed a Bill amending the State Public Services Act to appoint Sindhu as a Group-I officer in the government.

As recruitment into public service was not possible by nomination, the government had to amend the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services andRationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) Act, 1994.

PV Sindhu has continued to maintain a good rapport with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and has even been appointed as the brand ambassador for the state government's anti-graft helpline.

In September last year, she met Jagan regarding the allotment of a 5-acre land in Visakhapatnam so that she can open a badminton academy.