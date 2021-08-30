Shruti Haasan surprises fans with throwback pics from her first ever modelling gig

Sharing photos that were clicked when Shruti was 17, the actor and playback singer wrote she was ‘mind blown’ that she found the pictures.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Shruti Haasan took a trip down memory lane with her latest throwback photos. She took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos from her “first ever modelling gig”. The photos were taken when the actor was 17 years old. Shruti sports a different style in each one of the photos. She aces the bohemian look in a blue dress in the second photo, while she sports a simple and elegant look in a red shirt and blue jeans in another photo.

Sharing the photos with fans, the actor wrote: "Mind blown when I found these - my first ever modelling gig at 17! I look a bit shitty and a bit star but that's like life isn't it. I've always loved working and growing, even sideways #memories #flashback."

The 3 actor has shared similar throwback photos in the past. In another Instagram photo which she recently shared, the actor is seen in a black outfit that seems to be inspired from a tutu, which is worn in ballet performances.

“What was I thinking?!!!”, shruti wrote in the caption. She added, “found this from when I was 21 and basically thought anything goes -wait does that mean I still haven’t grown up ???” Commenting below the actor’s post, her sister, actor Aksharaa Haasan wrote: “Omg. I remember this photoshoot.”

Actor and playback singer Shruti Haasan is the daughter of actor and politician Kamal Haasan. The actor was recently seen in courtroom drama Vakeel Saab. She was paired opposite Pawan Kalyan. Vakeel Saab is the Tollywood remake of popular Hindi movie Pink. The film starred actors Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Anjali in the lead roles.

Shruti is gearing up for the release of Kollywood film Laabam, co- starring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film is slated for theatrical release on September 9, after it was postponed in view of the pandemic. Laabam was directed by SP Jananathan, who passed away earlier in March this year, due to a cardiac arrest.

She will also be seen along with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar.