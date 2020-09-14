Shruti Haasan sets fitness goals

Ever since the lockdown was announced in March this year, movie stars have been posting about their daily activities, from workouts to gardening to cooking, on the social media. Fans have been eagerly following the stars who post regularly on social media to catch a glimpse on their day-to-day activities and Shruti Haasan is one among the stars.

The actor has been setting some serious fitness goals for her fans by posting videos of her workout regularly besides videos on cooking, make-up, etc. Recently, Shruti Haasan took the internet by storm with a video on fight training. The actor posted: “FIGHT!!!! fight training has been my centering force - clarity and strength. The physical resilience pushes into the realm of mental power like nothing else (sic).”

It may be noted here that Shruti Haasan got trained in sword fighting for Sundar C's Sanghamitra from which she exited due to creative difference and the project has been put on hold currently.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is gearing up to join the sets soon. Reports are that she is currently in Hyderabad getting ready to recommence the shooting of the Telugu film Krack, which has Ravi Teja in the lead. The poster of Krack was released online last year and was well received by the netizens. Ravi Teja was seen sporting a completely a new look with a twirled moustache and beard. Reports are that Ravi Teja is playing a cop in this flick which has upped the expectation levels for the film.

Shruti Haasan is on board playing the female lead in this entertainer and Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar are also part of the star cast playing crucial roles. Gopichand Mallineni is wielding the megaphone for Krack. This film is reportedly in the post production mode.

Her other Telugu film in the making is the power star Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab in which she will be making a cameo appearance. The star cast of Vakeel Saab, a social thriller, includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. Venu Sriram is directing the film, which is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The technical crew comprises S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Prawin Pudi for editing.

Shruti Haasan also has the Tamil flick Laabam in the making for which SP Jananathan is wielding the megaphone. The film has Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead role and he will be seen as a social activist. The others in pivotal roles include Kalaiyarasan, Harish Uthaman and Jagapathi Babu. D Imman is composing the tunes for this flick with Ramji wielding the camera and Anthony doing the edits.

Laabam is bankrolled jointly by P Arumuga Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi under the banners Vijay Sethupathi Productions and 7Cs Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The shooting of this film began several months ago and is expected to hit the silver screens when the theatres re-open.

