Shruti Haasan makes digital debut with ‘Devi’

Kajol and Shruti Haasan have been signed up to play the lead roles in a short film titled Devi. The star cast also includes Neena Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Yashaswini Dayama and Shivani Raghuvanshi among others. Priyanka Banerjee is wielding the megaphone for this venture, which is about circumstances bringing together nine oppressed women from different walks of life, all of them dealing with the same issue.

On being part of the short film, Shruti said she simply loved the concept when she first heard it. She added, “We often talk about sisterhood and how women need to stand with each other. Devi highlights that aspect in such a lovely way, with such a powerful message. It’s disturbingly poignant and that’s why I knew I had to be a part of it. I couldn’t have found a more perfect film to make my debut on the digital platform.”

Sharing the first look of the film, Shruti wrote on Instagram: “My first ever short film with these incredible women!! Thankyou @electricapplese for making me a part of this !! Has truly been a pleasure #Devi”

Kajol posted: “Bts of Devi ... thank u @ashesinwind and @ryanivanstephen for making me a part of this statement.. some things need to be seen to be understood on a deeper level. #devi #womanspeak.”

It may be noted here that Shruti Haasan was out of the film circuit for a couple of years as she was busy with her music career. Last seen in the Tamil movie Singam 3, she is making a comeback with Laabam and reports suggest that she plays a stage performer in it. The film has Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead role and he will be seen as a social activist. SP Jananathan is wielding the megaphone for Laabam, which is being bankrolled by Vijay Sethupathi under his home banner VSP Productions along with Arumuga Kumar’s 7Cs Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Shruti is also on board to play the female lead in Ravi Teja’s next titled Krack, which is directed by Gopichand Mallineni.

