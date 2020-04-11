Shruti Haasan denies rumours of her playing lead in â€˜Vakeel Saabâ€™

The film is a remake of the Hindi film â€˜Pinkâ€™ and will see Pawan Kalyan reprising Amitabh Bacchanâ€™s role from the original.

The internet was abuzz with rumours that Shruti Haasan will be playing Pawan Kalyanâ€™s wife in the upcoming film Vakeel Saab. However, it now appears that she is in no way connected to the project.

The actor confirmed in an interview to the Times of India that she would not be a part of the film.

â€œIt was something that just passed by. It wasnâ€™t concrete. Itâ€™s really an elaboration of a rumour. So, I wouldnâ€™t like to talk about it," she said.

A remake of the hit Bollywood flick Pink, Vakeel Saab will have Pawan Kalyan reprising the role done by Amitabh Bachchan. Venu Sriram is directing the film, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The star cast of this social thriller includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads with Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. The technical crew comprises S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Prawin Pudi for editing.

While the coronavirus scare has halted the progress of several films in Tollywood, the Vakeel Saab team is busy completing a part of the post production. Reports are that the team will be done with the editing and re-recording of the portions they have shot so far and resume the shooting once things settle down.

Expectations are very high on Vakeel Saab as it will mark the comeback of Pawan Kalyan after a gap of two years. The star had stayed away from the arch lights due to his political commitments and decided to don the greasepaint for the Pink remake considering the meaty role he is offered.

It may be noted here that Pink was a critically acclaimed film and had won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. It was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role with Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Vijay Varma, Angad Bedi, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Piyush Mishra and Mamata Shankar in pivotal roles.