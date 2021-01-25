Shruti Haasan delights fans with ‘Ask me a True or False Koshtin’ on Instagram

The actor replied to a volley of assumptions, ranging from the professional to the personal, thrown at her.

Actor Shruti Haasan recently initiated a ‘Ask me a True or False Koshtin’ on Instagram and her fans were delighted to get to know her more. In the interactive session, Shruti replied to a volley of assumptions thrown at her. When someone guessed, “You had nose surgery” Shruti replied, “Yup, it’s true but it’s only been about eleven years. So can we move on, please?”

The actor also did not shy away from answering about her health when a fan said, “You are suffering from PCOS,” and she wrote back, “True and it’s really annoying. But it’s something I’ve learned to deal with and live with. Yeah, so for those of you who have it, don’t lose hope.” When a netizen guessed that Shruti was going to get married this year, she replied with “False”. To another assumption, “U hate ur ex,” referring to her Britain-based ex-boyfriend Michael Corsale, she replied, “You are bad. I actually don’t hate anyone. No. Just too deep an emotion.”

On the work front, Shruti’s Krack hit the marquee recently for Sankranthi. Directed by Gopichand Mallineni, the film has Ravi Teja playing the lead role. Though Shruti plays the female lead, she was not seen in the promos which made a fan ask, “U are not participating in Krack promotions because u are busy.” To this, Shruti replied, “Yeah because I didn’t actually know when it was going to release. So, I’m really sad I missed out because I’m so excited about it. And I’m in the middle of shooting something else. But I’m so grateful and thankful.” Besides Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also has Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing crucial roles.

Shruti’s other Telugu film in the making is the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, in which she will be making a cameo appearance. The star cast of the social thriller also includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla in lead roles with Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. Venu Sriram is directing the film, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The technical crew comprises S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Prawin Pudi for editing. The film is slated to hit the silver screens this year.

Shruti was last seen in the Coffee Anyone segment in the anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai. It was directed by five distinguished directors – Gautham Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Sudha Kongara, Karthik Subbaraj and Rajiv Menon.

(Content provided by Digital Native)