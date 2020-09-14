Shriya Saran approached for Telugu remake of â€˜Andhadhunâ€™

Nithiin will play the lead in the film and Merlapaka Gandhi will be directing it.

Bollywood film Andhadhun with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead turned out to be a massive hit following which it is being remade in Tamil and Telugu. The Telugu remake rights of the film were won by Sudhakar Reddy, father of actor Nithiin. While Nithiin plays the lead, it is now being reported that actor Shriya Saran has been approached for the role that Tabu played in the original.

Merlapaka Gandhi will be helming the Telugu remake.

Initially, there were reports that Anasuya Bharadwaj is likely to do Tabu's role in the film. Later there were reports that the makers were planning to rope in Tabu who had won a lot of appreciation for her performance in the original. It was also reported that the makers had approached Nayanthara.

The latest update is that the makers have approached Shriya Saran to do the role. She was quoted by the Times of India that she was in talks for the role but nothing has been confirmed yet. She lives in Barcelona and will need to fly to India if shootings were to resume after the long halt during the coronavirus lockdown.

She also added that it if it worked out, it would be a privilege to play the character Tabu did. Shriya said that she found Tabuâ€™s work inspiring but that she will try to bring her flavor to the character.

Shriya, who was last seen on screen in NTR Kathanayakudu, has also been roped in for a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli's next film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR. In a recent Instagram chat, revealed that her role in the film would be an emotional one that comes during the flashback episodes. She will be shooting with Ajay Devgn for the role.

This will be her reunion with Rajamouli after 15 years. She had previously worked with him in the 2005 Telugu action-drama Chatrapathi, which starred Prabhas in the lead. Shriya also has two Tamil films in her kitty -- Naragasooran and Sandakkari.

