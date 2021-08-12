Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt and Sunny Deol roped in for Dulquer and Balki's next

PC Sreeram, who is on board as the cinematographer for the project, revealed earlier that the yet-to-be-titled film will be a psychological thriller.

Flix Cinema

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary took to Twitter to share with fans that she will be sharing the screen with actors Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Sunny Deol in director Balki’s next. Sharing a screenshot of a news story about the same, actor Shreya expressed her excitement to collaborate with the actors.

“Normally, I’d be keeping this a bit on the down low but OMG! Is it cool if I myself am hella kicked about this? I mean… R Balki!!! Sunny Deol!! Pooja Bhatt! Dulquer Salmaan!!!” the actor wrote. The yet-to-be-titled film is reportedly set to release next year. The Balki directorial is touted to be a thriller. The movie marks the first-time collaboration between the lead actors. The movie is gearing up to go on floors shortly.

Pooja Bhatt was last seen in the web series Bombay Begums. She played the role of Rani Irani, CEO of Royal Bank of Bombay. The series was released on Netflix. The series also co-starred actors Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur in the lead roles. She also did a cameo role as Pooja Verma, a ghost, in Sadak 2.

Meanwhile Shreya, who rose to fame with her role as Zoya in Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Family Man, was recently seen in the second season of the series that was released this year. She also played the lead role in director Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992 that was released on Sony LIV.

Normally, I’d be keeping this a bit on the down low but OMG! Is it cool if I myself am hella kicked about this? I mean… R Balki!!! Sunny Deol!! Pooja Bhatt! Dulquer Salmaan!!! @PoojaB1972 @iamsunnydeol @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/llWJJLQsAm — Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreya_dhan13) August 11, 2021

In May, popular cinematographer PC Sreeram announced that Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan and director Balki have teamed up for a new movie. “My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salmaan. It’s a psychological thriller. Eagerly waiting to start work,” PC Sreeram’s tweet read.

Balki’s last directorial venture was Pad Man, which starred popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.The movie was based on the life of activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. R Balki was also on board as a writer for Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal which was released in the year 2019. The ensemble cast of Mission Mangal included actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya and Vikram Gokhale.

Dulquer will be next seen in movies such as Kurup, Salute and Hey Sinamika, among others.