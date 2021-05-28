Dulquer Salmaan to team up with director R Balki for psychological thriller

Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram revealed on Saturday that actor Dulquer Salmaan will be teaming up with filmmaker R Balki for an upcoming psychological thriller that is yet to be titled. PC Sreeram, who has worked on several movies helmed by director Balki in the past, took to Twitter to announce the news with fans. Rumours about a new project had been doing the rounds over the past few months. However, there was no official word on the project. Putting an end to the anticipation, Sreeram confirmed the news stating, “My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman. It’s a psychological thriller. Eagerly waiting to start work.”

Balki’s last directorial venture was Pad Man, which starred popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in the lead. The movie was based on the life of activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. Pad Man also starred actors Sonam Kapoor and Radhike Apte in the lead roles. R Balki was also on board as a writer for Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal which was released in the year 2019. The ensemble cast of Mission Mangal also included actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya and Vikram Gokhale.

My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman.

Its a psychological thriller .

Eagerly waiting to start work.#RBalki@dulQuer pic.twitter.com/g0C7AKHoMf — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Dulquer has a number of films in the pipeline. He is awaiting the release of upcoming Malayalam film Kurup, which is based on the life of notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup. Directed by Srinath, the film is likely to narrate how Sukumara Kurup, a family man, got involved in crime after he read about a crime involving embezzlement of money in Germany. He scripted his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to get hold of the money.

Dulquer and Srikanth teamed up for Malayalam movie Second Show prior to Kurup. Dulquer also recently wrapped up shooting for cop thriller Salute, wherein he will be seen as Sub-Inspector Aravind Karunakaran. Although cop thrillers are common in Indian cinema, Dulquer will be seen as a cop for the first time in his career. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial stars Diana Penty opposite Dulquer.

Dulquer is also currently working on the upcoming Kollywood movie Hey Sinamika, where he will be seen along with actors Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. The romantic drama marks choreographer Brindha’s directorial debut.