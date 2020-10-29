Shraddha Kapoor in Sridevi's 'Nagina' remake

Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in to reprise late actor Sridevi’s role in the remake of the 1986 hit movie Nagina. Confirming her role in the remake, Shraddha wrote on her social media page, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.” The remake will be directed by Vishal Furia and bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi under his banner.

Nagina, released in the year 1986, was a fantasy film, produced and directed by Harmesh Malhotra. The screenplay for this entertainer was penned by Ravi Kapoor and the story was penned by Jagmohan Kapoor.

Nagina starred Sridevi in the title role with Rishi Kapoor, Komal Mahuvakar, Amrish Puri, Sushma Seth and Prem Chopra forming the rest of the star cast. Following its cult hit status, a sequel to Nagina was made but it failed to strike a chord with the audiences. More details about the Nagina remake are expected to be announced soon.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen on the silver screens in the Hindi flick Baaghi 3. This action thriller was directed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

A remake of the hit Tamil movie Vettai, Baaghi 3 had Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles with Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Jameel Khoury and Ankita Lokhande forming the supporting cast. The film hit the marquee on March 6 this year but could cash in at the box office due to the coronavirus lockdown. It was later released on the OTT platform to a good response.

Predominantly a Bollywood actor, Shraddha made her debut in the south Indian film circuit with Saaho last year. The film starred Prabhas in the lead role and was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Directed by Sujeeth, this magnum opus was bankrolled by V Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banner UV Creations on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

The film’s star cast included Neil Nitin Mukesh, Lal, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunkey Pandey in supporting roles. While Prabhas played the male lead in this action entertainer, Shraddha Kapoor shared the screen space with him as his heroine. The technical crew of this film included R Madhi for cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad editing.

