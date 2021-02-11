Product

Should you take the COVID vaccine? Doctor busts popular myths you may have fallen for

Are people dying because of the vaccines? Will these vaccines work against new variants? Some of your questions have been answered here.

With the first phase of vaccination against COVID-19 well underway in India, there is still some hesitation among people to take the vaccine. While many myths based on false information and paranoia are doing the rounds, a few people also have genuine and justifiable concerns about the vaccines.

Dr Shreevidya Venkatraman, Senior Consultant (Preventive Healthcare), Department of Internal Medicine and Allied Science at MGM Healthcare, Chennai, addresses some of the most common myths around the vaccine.

MYTH 1: The COVID-19 vaccines available in India are not safe because they were produced in a hurry.

Dr Shreevidya: Both Covaxin and Covishield are safe.

We fail to acknowledge two things here – the advancement of technology, and that we have a global pandemic going on. As far as vaccines are concerned, we have come a long way in the last 50 years. Being produced in a “hurry” does not necessarily mean they are not effective.

Even though Covaxin and Covishield were pushed out in 8-10 months, no shortcut was followed.

Any medication undergoes at least three phases of trials. The first two phases are safety profile checks while the third is an efficacy trial. Vaccines are made available in the market only if they pass the Phase I and II trials. Covishield has passed all three trials. Covaxin has passed Phase I and II, so it is certified safe. Only its efficacy is still being tested.

Bottom line is that while Covaxin’s efficacy has still not been fully established, both the vaccines are still completely safe.

MYTH 2: Vaccines are not effective against new strains and variants.

Dr Shreevidya: So far, the vaccines are effective against whatever new strains have come up. A new strain that requires a new version of the vaccine may arise in the future. But we can’t wait until then. It will take a minimum of 6 months to test it. Why not protect ourselves the best we can in the meantime?

It's safer to get vaccinated with the latest available version and take necessary precautions than to not get vaccinated at all.

MYTH 3: People are dying around the world because they took the vaccine.

Dr Shreevidya: There have been no cases around the world where it can be established that a person has died because of taking the vaccine.

The incident which panicked most people about this is the case from Norway. But we must note that the patients who died in that case were elderly people, who were suffering from other ailments. There is no evidence to suggest that the vaccine caused their death. Correlation does not imply causation.

Side effects are common with most viral vaccines. If you get a low-grade fever, you’d just drink a glass of warm water and take a nap.

Some of the immediate side effects that we are looking at are hypersensitivity reaction and anaphylaxis, like skin rashes or vomiting. But even in that case, any nodal centre that you get vaccinated from will treat and take care of you.

MYTH 4: If I don’t take the vaccine, then I’m not harming anyone.

Dr Shreevidya: If you don’t get vaccinated, then you will be contributing to the virus spreading and infecting others.

It is not unethical to not get vaccinated. If you don’t want to, it is your choice. But you need to consider the risk-benefit ratio.

The immunity you get from the vaccine doesn’t just prevent you from getting sick, it also prevents you from getting others sick!

MYTH 5: If I have survived COVID-19, then I don’t need to take the vaccine.

Dr Shreevidya: It doesn’t matter if you had COVID-19 or not. Get yourself vaccinated!

Post-COVID antibodies do not give you long-term immunity. They can become neutralised in the body pretty quickly. There is always a chance of reinfection.

You aren’t safe just because you had COVID-19 before. If you know you need the vaccine, get it no matter what.

MYTH 6: The vaccine should not be taken by people who are taking blood thinners.

Dr Shreevidya: There is no contraindication for the COVID-19 vaccine for people on blood thinners or anticoagulants. The only precaution you need to take is that after you take the jab, the injection site has to be pressed for a longer time.

Even for people with bleeding disorders, the vaccine is safe if they have taken their factors (please check this) 48 hours before the vaccination. But please consult your doctor before you take the vaccine.

Contraindications to COVID-19 vaccines: When should one not take the vaccine?



If you are actively COVID-19 positive or extremely sick.

People below the age of 18, because paediatric trials are ongoing and the data is not out.

People above the age of 80, who have severe ailments.

Pregnant women, because there is no safety testing on pregnant women.

There is a relative contraindication for breastfeeding mothers. After 6 months of stopping breastfeeding, you can.

Do not believe in the fake news about vaccines. Both the vaccines available in India are safe.

