Shooting of Varun Tej’s upcoming sports drama postponed

The actor was last seen in ‘Gaddalakonda Ganesh’ opposite Pooja Hegde.

Flix Tollywood

Varun Tej’s next was announced to be a sports drama in which he was reported to be playing a boxer. The actor, ever since taking up the role, has been working vigorously to get into the skin of the character. Reports stated that he is training under direct supervision of boxing experts to get to know the nuances of the sport.

According to the latest reports, the shooting of this film has been postponed. Enquiries revealed that plans were on to begin shooting this month but the filmmakers have postponed the schedules to give time for Varun Tej to train well.

Kiran Korrapati will be making his directorial debut with this film. Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall of Captain America and Kick Boxer fame, will be choreographing the stunts for this flick. Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh are producing the film under the banner Renaissance Pictures. The technical crew of this flick includes Thaman S for music, and George C Williams for cinematography.

Revealing about this film earlier in an interview to the Hyderabad Times, Varun Tej said, “I’m working on a sports drama next, based on boxing. We’re almost set with the script. Kiran Korrapati is directing it; my cousin will be producing the film in collaboration with Geetha Arts. I’m taking a small break now, now to relax, but to prep for my next.”

Varun Tej’s last film release was Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which was the remake of the hit Tamil movie Jigarthanda that was written and directed by Karthik Subburaj. The film had Varun Tej reprising the role done by Bobby Simha in Tamil and Atharva in the role done by Siddharth in the original. Mickey J Meyer composed music for this flick with Ayanaka Bose handling the camera and Chota K Prasad doing the edits.