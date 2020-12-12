Shooting for Rakshit Shetty’s ‘777 Charlie’ nears completion

Director Kiranraj posted pictures on Twitter after the first part of the final schedule was shot in Kashmir.

Flix Sandalwood

The first part of the final leg of shooting for Sandalwood flick starring actor Rakshit Shetty – 777 Charlie – was completed on Friday. In a tweet, Director Kiranraj K said, “Happy Wrap Up! We've successfully completed the first part of the final schedule in the land of unimaginable beauty!”

The crew is currently in Kashmir for the shoot. They had halted shooting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. In October this year, shooting was resumed.

ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದಿಂದ ಶಿಮ್ಲಾವರೆಗಿನ ಕೊನೆಯ ಹಂತದ ಮೊದಲನೇ ಭಾಗದ ಚಿತ್ರೀಕರಣ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿ ಮುಗಿಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ



Happy Wrap Up! We've successfully completed the first part of final schedule in the land of unimaginable beauty!#777ಚಾರ್ಲಿ #777Charlie pic.twitter.com/Zz5VjZnzkG — Kiranraj K (@Kiranraj61) December 11, 2020

Starring Rakshit Shetty in the role of a disillusioned, lonely bachelor, and a starry-eyed Indie pup, Charlie, the film explores how the energetic puppy, with his ways as a troublemaker, offers Rakshit Shetty’s character Dharma, a new perspective to life. Aimed at tugging at the heart-strings by showcasing the relationship between the dog and his human, the film is expected to portray how Dharma finds meaning to a lonely existence.

Interestingly, the film also stars Sandalwood’s “Humble Politician” Danish Sait in a supporting role. The TV presenter and comedian who became an Instagram sensation after his play-acting comedy series took on the everyday lives of Bengalureans stuck at home during the lockdown. In July this year, director Kiranraj had revealed that Danish would play a role he has “never done before” and that it would be a crucial one in the film.

“I owe my career in films to Rakshit Shetty. If he hadn’t produced my first film, Humble Politician Nograj wouldn’t have happened. I had to do this for him. He is my brother and I can never say no to him. I am glad I got 777 Charlie,” Danish Sait had told TNIE after his role in the film was announced.

Tamil actor Bobby Simha is making his Sandalwood debut in 777 Charlie with a cameo. The film also has actors Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B Shetty of Ondu Motteya Kathe fame and is expected to be Rakshit Shetty’s next big release.