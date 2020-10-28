Shooting for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Pushpa’ to start from Nov 5 in Vizag

‘Pushpa’ is director Sukumar’s next project after ‘Rangasthalam’.

Flix Tollywood

Months after it was officially announced, the shoot of Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu film Pushpa will finally start rolling from November 5 in Visakhapatnam, reliable sources have confirmed. The film, which marks the third time collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar, is tipped to be an action thriller set in a forest, and will be centred on the issue of sandalwood smuggling.

Allu Arjun is likely to join the unit from the first day of shoot. Recently, the makers revealed that they’re going to spend a whopping Rs 6 crore for a chase sequence in the film. Several international stuntmen are being roped in to oversee this big action episode which will be one of the highlights of the film.

The film’s first look poster was unveiled on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday in May. The poster features the actor in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with a lot of secrets. The film will be a pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, it has been reported that Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

In a recent media interaction, Allu Arjun revealed that his next project with Sukumar will be one of the toughest projects of his career. The action thriller will reportedly have Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla are likely to be part of the supporting cast. There are reports that the filmmakers are in talks with the Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty to play an important role as well.

Last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun also has a couple of other projects lined up. One is a film titled Icon, while the other is reported to be a pan-India project with A. R Murugadoss.

He will also soon collaborate with filmmaker Koratala Siva for the first time. The director is known for helming several blockbuster films like Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. Koratala Siva is currently working on Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya.

Sharing the news, Allu Arjun had recently tweeted: “Very much elated to announce my next film AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward to this for quite a while.”

(Content provided by Digital Native)