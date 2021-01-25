Shoot of Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' begins in Dubai

The project marks the first-time collaboration of director Parasuram and Mahesh Babu.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Mahesh Babu has joined the sets of a film, more than a year since he shot for his last release Sarileru Neekevvaru. On Monday, the star joined the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, where the makers will be filming the first schedule. Originally, they had planned a month-long schedule in Washington DC. However, due to the pandemic, they decided to shift the location to Dubai.

The project marks the first-time collaboration of director Parasuram and Mahesh Babu, who will be sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh for the first time. Keerthy landed in Dubai a few days ago and she had updated about her trip on her Instagram page.

The film, which will be an action-comedy centered on a mega auction, is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh’s GMB Entertainments. A tweet from the film’s makers handle Mythri Movie Makers read, “The auction and the action begins. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Shuru (sic).”

The film was officially announced on May 31 last year on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s father and veteran actor Krishna's birthday. On the occasion of the film's launch, Parasuram took to Twitter and wrote, "My long wait to direct superstar Mahesh Babu garu has come to an end. Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets. It's a dream come true."

The film will have music by SS Thaman while PS Vinod will crank the camera. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to mainstream Tollywood after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist. There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year.

In 2019, Sandeep had already pitched a story idea which Mahesh really liked. However, since both of them were occupied with other commitments, they couldn’t join hands immediately.