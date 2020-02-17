Shoot commences for Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’

The film is bankrolled by actor Mahesh Babu who is donning the hat of a producer for the first time.

The shooting of actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming bilingual Major has begun with the filmmakers aiming to release it later this year. The film was announced last year but there were no reports about its progress. Finally, the news is here that the shooting has commenced.

Adivi Sesh will be seen playing the martyred soldier, Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. Mahesh Babu is making his debut as a producer with this project and is bankrolling it under his banner Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) in association with Sony Pictures Productions. Sashi Kiran Tikka has been roped in as the director.

On getting to play the role, Adivi Sesh had stated in an interview to Deccan Chronicle, “I have to look extremely fit and slim. I am going to lose 10 kg in the next three months before we start shooting for Major. A strict diet plan has been worked out, and I intend to follow it faithfully. Luckily, I don’t have to avoid my mom’s food because she lives in California. I’ve to look and think like a true soldier. I don’t want to fake it.”

Adivi Sesh’s last release was Evaru, which had hit the marquee last year. The film was directed by Venkat Ramji with dialogues by Abburi Ravi. Regina Cassandra played the female lead in this flick with Naveen Chandra and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. Evaru was bankrolled by Pearl V. Potluri, Param V Potluri and Kavin Anne under the banner PVP Cinemas.

It may be noted here that Adivi Sesh has announced that he will be working on the sequel to hit movie Goodachari after he is done with Major. More details about this project are expected to be out soon.