Shoot of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ halted as 6 crew members test positive for coronavirus

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and shooting had recently commenced after a gap of eight months due to the pandemic.

Flix Tollywood

The shoot of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa, which is about red sandalwood smuggling, resumed after nearly eight months on November 16 in Visakhapatnam. The makers unveiled a special video to announce the commencement of the shoot. However, two weeks into the shoot, the makers have been forced to stall work on the project after six crew members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report by Mid-Day. The report quoted a source from the team saying that despite taking all the necessary precautions, a few unit members tested positive this week. The report further added that the shoot will now only resume next year, near Maredumilli forest of Andhra Pradesh.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew of the film. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the female. Vijay Sethupathi is likely to play the role of the antagonist. In a recent media interaction, Allu Arjun revealed that his next project with Sukumar will be one of the toughest projects of his career.

Last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun also has two more projects lined up. Apart from a project titled Icon, he also has a pan-India project with AR Murugadoss. If everything goes as planned, Murugadoss’s film might mark Allu Arjun’s Bollywood debut. While promoting his last film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun confirmed that he will be doing a project with Murugadoss in the near future.

He will also soon collaborate with filmmaker Koratala Siva for the first time. Known for helming several blockbuster films like Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, Koratala Siva is currently working on Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya.

Sharing the news, Arjun had recently tweeted, “Very much elated to announce my next film AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward to this for quite a while. My best wishes to Sudhakar garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing my love for you guys.”

