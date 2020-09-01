ShivaRajkumar unveils common display picture for Kiccha Sudeep’s birthday

Last year, Sudeep had unveiled the common DP for ShivaRajkumar’s birthday.

Flix Sandalwood

It’s the Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep’s birthday tomorrow and fans are thrilled with the Superstar of Sandalwood, Shiva Rajkumar unveiling the common DP as a part of the online celebrations. Releasing the common DP on Twitter, Shiva Rajkumar had tweeted: “Happy to release common DP for my dear friend @KicchaSudeep .. all the best.”

Happy to release common DP for my dear friend @KicchaSudeep .. all the best pic.twitter.com/x1LonqME3f — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna) August 30, 2020

Interestingly, Sudeep had unveiled the common DP for Shiva Rajkumar’s birthday earlier and this shows the good rapport they share.

Shiva Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep had shared the screen space in the 2018 release The Villain, which turned out to be huge hit. Directed by Prem, The Villain had Shiva Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep sharing the screen space for the first time. With two of the top stars in Sandalwood teaming up for The Villain, it took a grand opening. Amy Jackson made her debut in the Kannada film industry with The Villain. Others in the star cast included Srikanth, Mithun Chakraborty and Sruthi Hariharan. Arjun Janya had composed tunes for this flick while Girish R. Gowda cranked the camera.

The Villain was bankrolled by CR Manohar under his banner Tanvi — Shanvi Films on a budget of Rs. 45 crores. According to reports, the producer managed to recover more than half of the budget through the pre-release business. With the first day collections breaking the record, this multi starrer is headed towards breaking quite a few other records in the Kannada film industry.

Currently, Shiva Rajkumar has Bhajarangi 2 waiting for release. It was supposed to release in April this year but had to be postponed due to the lockdown. It may be noted here that the film’s progress slowed down following its lead star’s shoulder surgery in London some months ago and his recuperation thereafter.

The star’s other film is RDX aka RD Xavier. Ravi Arasu is wielding the megaphone for this venture with the dialogues penned by Chandramouli. The rest of the technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films is bankrolling RDX.

Recently, it was revealed that Shiva Rajkumar has inked a deal to star in a Telugu - Kannada bilingual. Entrepreneur turned producer Srikanth Dhulipudi will be bankrolling the film under his banner with Ram Dhulipudi wielding the megaphone. Reports are that the hero will be seen playing an army officer.

Sudeep, on the other hand is busy with Phantom. While the shooting of Phantom is on, fans wait excitedly for the release of Kotigobba 3. The film was wrapped up in March but its release is postponed due to the pandemic. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in Kotigobba 3 with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. The others in the supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar. This film is produced by Surappa Babu under his banner.

It’s the Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep’s birthday tomorrow and fans are thrilled with the Superstar of Sandalwood, Shiva Rajkumar unveiling the common DP as a part of the online celebrations. Releasing the common DP on Twitter, Shiva Rajkumar had tweeted: “Happy to release common DP for my dear friend @KicchaSudeep .. all the best.”

Interestingly, Sudeep had unveiled the common DP for Shiva Rajkumar’s birthday earlier and this shows the good rapport they share.

Shiva Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep had shared the screen space in the 2018 release The Villain, which turned out to be huge hit. Directed by Prem, The Villain had Shiva Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep sharing the screen space for the first time. With two of the top stars in Sandalwood teaming up for The Villain, it took a grand opening. Amy Jackson made her debut in the Kannada film industry with The Villain. Others in the star cast included Srikanth, Mithun Chakraborty and Sruthi Hariharan. Arjun Janya had composed tunes for this flick while Girish R. Gowda cranked the camera.

The Villain was bankrolled by CR Manohar under his banner Tanvi — Shanvi Films on a budget of Rs. 45 crores. According to reports, the producer managed to recover more than half of the budget through the pre-release business. With the first day collections breaking the record, this multi starrer is headed towards breaking quite a few other records in the Kannada film industry.

Currently, Shiva Rajkumar has Bhajarangi 2 waiting for release. It was supposed to release in April this year but had to be postponed due to the lockdown. It may be noted here that the film’s progress slowed down following its lead star’s shoulder surgery in London some months ago and his recuperation thereafter.

The star’s other film is RDX aka RD Xavier. Ravi Arasu is wielding the megaphone for this venture with the dialogues penned by Chandramouli. The rest of the technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films is bankrolling RDX.

Recently, it was revealed that Shiva Rajkumar has inked a deal to star in a Telugu - Kannada bilingual. Entrepreneur turned producer Srikanth Dhulipudi will be bankrolling the film under his banner with Ram Dhulipudi wielding the megaphone. Reports are that the hero will be seen playing an army officer.

Sudeep, on the other hand is busy with Phantom. While the shooting of Phantom is on, fans wait excitedly for the release of Kotigobba 3. The film was wrapped up in March but its release is postponed due to the pandemic. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in Kotigobba 3 with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. The others in the supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar. This film is produced by Surappa Babu under his banner.