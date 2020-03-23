Ram Dhulipudi, well-known in the Telugu film circle as a screenplay writer and executive producer is all set to wield the megaphone. Reports are in that he will be directing his first film with the Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar in the lead.

In an interview with the cinema express, director Ram had revealed, “Shivarajkumar will be seen in a role that has saint-like characteristics. The film is an emotional love story with a dash of action and will be shot across the picturesque locales of Kashmir, Chikmagalur, and the US. The principal photography will commence in September. Currently, we are looking for a suitable actor for the female lead.”

On getting the Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar to sign up for the film, the director said that he began with a 20-minute narration which went on for 100 minutes. The star is said to have agreed to sign on the dotted line after reading through the script for 10 minutes.

Ravi Kumar Sana has been roped in to crank the camera for this venture which remains untitled as of now. The film will be produced by Swathi Vanapalli, Srikanth Dhulipudi, and Narala Srinivas Reddy. Reports state that the groundwork has begun already, and it will hit the screens in February next year.

Shivanna currently has Bhajarangi 2 and RDX in different stages of production. Harsha is wielding the megaphone for Bhajarangi 2, which has raised the expectation levels as the duo are teaming up for the third time. The film will have Bhavana sharing the screen space with Shivarajkumar.

RDX, which refers to RD Xavier, will have Shivanna appearing in the title role. Touted to be a cop drama, made as a mass entertainer, it will be directed by Ravi Arasu.

The star’s other film in the making is Bhairathi Ranagallu, which is directed by the Mufti director Narthan and will be Shivarajkumar’s landmark 125th film. The film will be produced by his wife Geetha Shivarajakumar under his home banner Sri Muttu Creations.

(Content provided by Digital Native)