Shivamogga man offers prayers from DC’s office after Eshwarappa's azaan comment

BJP legislator KS Eshwarappa had objected to the use of loudspeakers for Azaan, citing its disturbance of the early morning quiet and students preparing for exams.

The Karnataka police have filed a case against a Muslim youth for reciting azaan amid a row sparked by comments made by BJP leader KS Eshwarappa regarding the use of loudspeakers for azaan. The incident occurred on March 17 when Muslim organisations staged a protest in front of the Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner's office against Eshwarappa's comments. The youth, identified as Mousin Ahamed, offered his Friday prayers at the office building, even as the azaan was being played at a nearby mosque.

Mousin reportedly climbed the stairs of the building and began offering his prayers. Other protesters waved flags in his support. After a few minutes, the police asked the protesters to disperse. The video of the incident quickly spread on social media. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar GK said that the police had summoned the youth and inquired about the incident. According to The New Indian Express, the police had warned him and a preventive detention case had been booked against him.

Eshwarappa had objected to the use of loudspeakers for azaan, citing its disturbance of the early morning quiet and students preparing for exams. He had questioned the necessity of using loudspeakers for prayer, asking if Allah would only listen if the prayers were amplified. He later said that his statement was not intended to show disrespect towards any religion.