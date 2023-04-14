Shivaji Surathkal 2 review: There is lots to love in Ramesh Aravindâ€™s taut thriller

Editor/director Akash Srivatsa strikes gold with his sequel of Shivaji Surathkal. The interesting writing and the pace of the film take it to the winning post.

Sometimes, it is best to work under the radar and come out with something that surprises the audience. No blitzkrieg promotions, no hype. Just banking on honest writing and a well-made movie, like Shivaji Surathkal 2: The Mysterious Case of Mayavi, starring Ramesh Aravind and directed and edited by Akash Srivatsa.

These days, it is a relief to watch a film that does not wander too much and tells what it sets out to tell without much distraction. At just a little above two hours, it is taut too. In 2020, when Shivaji Surathkal (Ranagiri Rahasya) was released, I loved it for a couple of reasons. One is the fact that it acknowledged the lead characterâ€™s mental health issues and the fact that he is on medication. Two, it did not show him as a superhero who always wins. Shivaji is modelled on the lines of many favourite fictional detectives, but has one more ace up his sleeve â€” his vulnerability that makes him eminently likeable and someone you root for.

Theyâ€™ve stuck to the same template for this sequel too.

Shivaji continues to be haunted by visions of his late wife and canâ€™t function without medication. This time around, a little girl Siri (Baby Aaradhya can be adorable at times and a little precocious at others) is added to the mix. Two girls have died a brutal death and Shivaji is summoned to help with the investigation. With him is his trusted aide Govindu (Raaghu Raamanakoppa). Whatâ€™s nice is that almost everyone in the film seems to have a purpose. Even Shivajiâ€™s mother-in-law (a lovely Vidya Murthy), who comes in to help with the child, has a character trait â€” sheâ€™s the sensible, affectionate kind. Barring one character (a friend in a photograph) who suddenly becomes the target of police attention, everyone else has a reason to be on screen.

This time around, Shivaji has daddy issues too, which desperately need resolution. It helps that the dad is played by the versatile Nasser, who does strict love so well on screen. Give an actor of Rameshâ€™s calibre a character of a grown-up man who is capable and battling issues, and he does what he does best â€” dive headlong into it, and bring alive both the suaveness and the vulnerability well.

As with the original film, part two too makes you wonder if there is a supernatural element, but ultimately tells you that both good and evil are human traits, after all. Again, Govindu gets to point Shivaji in the right direction after the detective has a bunch of clues, but is searching desperately for a connecting link.

I am very curious to see what Akash Srivatsa comes up with next (heâ€™s co-written this film with Abhijith YR). He knows how to write women, and more importantly, menâ€™s interactions with women. I loved what they tried with Meghana Gaonkarâ€™s cop role. Shivaji is respectful of herâ€“ DCP Deepa Kamath â€“ always, and while sheâ€™s stern, she does not shy away from showcasing her soft side when he is crushed. A sprightly Radhika Narayan is Janani, Shivajiâ€™s late wife who is his conscience and his guiding light. Shivaji pines to see her, but when he does, he knows heâ€™s not all right and has to go back on medication.

A young actor Iâ€™m rooting for is Poornachandra Mysore. In just this year, heâ€™s played so many different roles, each one with an endearing sincerity.

If I have to pick faults, Iâ€™d wonder what Sangeetha Sringeri was doing in that blink-and-miss role. Sheâ€™s capable of so much more and has no business being cast in a role that has zero importance to the script. Also, the breaking of the fourth wall did not sit very well. Even in the first film, Shivajiâ€™s character suffered from over-praise by those around him. That continues. However, Levista Coffeeâ€™s support is more subtle in this film.

Music by Judah Sandy is interesting, especially the background score. The film is beautifully lit by Guruprasad MG, who conveys the darkness that resides within as well as the lightness of the vast outdoors.

I see the definite possibility of this becoming a franchise with more regular films. After all, who can resist the combination of brain, some brawn, and a delicious whodunit?

Subha J Rao is an entertainment journalist covering Tamil and Kannada cinema and is based out of Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the filmâ€™s producers or any other members of its cast and crew.