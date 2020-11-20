Shiva Rajkumar's next with Vijay Milton launched

While Anjali has been roped in to star opposite Shiva Rajkumar, the star cast also includes Dhananjaya and Pruthvi Ambaar.

Flix Sandalwood

Reports surfaced a few months ago that cinematographer-turned- director Vijay Milton will be wielding the megaphone for a movie, which will have the Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing the lead role. Incidentally, this will be Vijay Milton’s debut Kannada directorial. The latest update is that the film was flagged off on Thursday, with the official pooja at the Dodda Ganapati temple in Bengaluru, in the presence of all the team members. Shiva Rajkumar had tweeted a photo and captioned it, “Back to work for my new film.”

Anjali will star opposite Shiva Rajkumar in the film. The shooting will begin on November 23, with Shivanna and Pruthvi Ambaar joining the sets at Sanskrit College in Bengaluru. It will be a 40-day-long schedule, with Dhananjaya, who will reportedly play an important role in the film, will be on the sets on November 25th. The news that the Dia actor Pruthvi Ambaar has signed on for this flick as well. With a great star cast, movie buffs are eagerly expecting more information about this yet-to-be-titled venture. Reports are that Shiva Rajkumar will be sporting three different looks in this film. Anoop Seelin has been roped in to compose the tunes, and he has already set to work.

Back to work for my new film.. pic.twitter.com/qNbqQd3bKI — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna) November 19, 2020

While the Vijay Milton film is taking off now, Shiva Rajkumar signed a new film with well-known director Yogaraj Bhat a few days ago. It was also reported that the multi-faceted actor-director-choreographer Prabhu Deva has been roped in to share the screen space with Shiva Rajkumar. Speaking about the film in an interview to the Times of India, Yogaraj revealed, “I will take up this project after I complete the shoot of my current film Gaalipata 2 and after Shivarajkumar wraps up his current obligations. Prabhudheva is delighted to be a part of the project.”



Shiva Rajkumar, one of the busiest stars in Sandalwood, has a long line up of films in his kitty. His next film release will be the A Harsha directorial Bhajarangi 2, which stars Bhavana as the female lead. The shooting of this film was wrapped up recently. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 comprises Arjun Janya for music composition, J Swamy to handle the camera and Deepu S Kumar for editing.



Shiva Rajkumar also has RDX aka RD Xavier in the making. Touted to be a cop drama and made as a mass entertainer, it will be directed by Ravi Arasu with the, dialogues penned by Chandramouli. The technical crew comprises Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography, with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, the shooting of RDX will commence early next year, report sources.



Reports also came up a few weeks ago that Shiva Rajkumar has agreed to work with debut director Kotresh Chapparadahalli for his new film. The shooting may reportedly begin early next month, and an official word on the cast and crew is expected to be out soon. Besides these films, Shiva Rajkumar also has a Telugu-Kannada bilingual in the works, say sources.