Shiva Rajkumar to team up with a newbie director for a political thriller?

The actor has several upcoming projects like â€˜Bhajarangi 2â€™, â€˜RDXâ€™ and â€˜Bhairathi Ranagalluâ€™.

Reports are doing rounds that Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar will be collaborating with debut director Kotresh Chapparadahalli for his new film. Kotresh has worked as an associate with directors A Harsha and Yogi G Raj in the past. An ardent Shiva Rajkumar fan, Kotresh has reportedly written an interesting political thriller for his favourite star and is sure that it will grab the attention of all his fans worldwide. Reports are that the shooting of this film may begin early next month. Official word on the cast and crew is expected to be out soon.

While this project is taking shape, Shiva Rajkumar has completed shooting for the A Harsha directorial Bhajarangi 2. This film was scheduled to hit the theatres in April this year, but was postponed because of the lockdown due to coronavirus. The film has Bhavana playing the female lead. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 comprises Arjun Janya composing the music, J Swamy handling the camera and Deepu S Kumar for editing.

The starâ€™s other film in the making is RDX, which stands for RD Xavier. The film will have Shivanna appearing in the title role. Touted to be a police drama and mass entertainer, it is being directed by Ravi Arasu, with dialogues by Chandramouli. The technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography, with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films, a well-known banner in the Tamil film industry, is bankrolling RDX. To be made on a high budget, the film will reportedly be shot in various locations in the northern parts of India. Sources in the know say that shooting of RDX will commence early next year, as the Kotresh directorial is getting ready to take off in November.

Recently, it was revealed that Shiva Rajkumar has inked a deal to star in a Telugu - Kannada bilingual. Entrepreneur turned producer Srikanth Dhulipudi will be bankrolling the film under his banner, with Ram Dhulipudi as the director. Reports are that Shiva Rajkumar will be seen playing an army officer in the film.

Shiva Rajkumar also has Bhairathi Ranagallu on cards. This film will be directed by Mufti director Narthan, and will be Shiva Rajkumarâ€™s landmark 125th film. Incidentally, the star played the role of Bhairathi Ranagal in Mufti.

