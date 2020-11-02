Shiva Rajkumar to star in Sachin Ravi’s next

While Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah is producing the film, the film’s title, cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Flix Sandalwood

After carving a niche for himself with his directorial debut Avane Srimannarayana, editor-turned-director Sachin Ravi is back with his second film. While he went with Rakshit Shetty for his debut directorial, the director has chosen the Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar for his current assignment. Confirming this, Sachin Ravi wrote on his social media page: “After a memorable journey of #ASN, very happy to collaborate with Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah sir again. The title of the film will be revealed soon.”

After a memorable journey of #ASN Very happy to collaborate with @Pushkara_M sir again. The title of the film will be revealed soon. — Sachin (@SachinBRavi) November 1, 2020

Reports say that this film will be based on Ashwatthama, son of Dronacharya, considered to be one of the seven immortals according to Hindu mythology. With this being the subject, Shiva Rajkumar’s fans can expect something very interesting. Details about the film’s title, cast and crew will be revealed soon.

Shiva Rajkumar currently has three films – Bhajarangi 2, RDX and Bhairathi Ranagallu in different stages of production. Directed by Harsha, Bhajarangi 2 has Bhavana sharing screen space with Shiva Rajkumar. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 comprises Arjun Janya for music, J Swamy to handle the camera and Deepu S Kumar for editing. The film was scheduled to hit the marquee in April this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The star’s other film, RDX, is directed by Ravi Arasu, with dialogues penned by Chandramouli. The technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films, a well-known banner in the Tamil film industry, is bankrolling RDX. Shiva Rajkumar plays the character RD Xavier, from which the film’s title is derived.

Shiva Rajkumar also has Bhairathi Ranagallu in the pipeline. This film is directed by Mufti director Narthan and will be Shiva Rajkumar’s landmark 125th film. Incidentally, the star played the role of Bhairathi Ranagal in Mufti. This neo-noir action crime thriller film had the lead star playing a gang boss named Bhairathi Ranagal. The role still remains unforgettable in the minds of movie buffs. Mufti, which hit the silver screens in 2017, was bankrolled by Jayanna and Bhogendra under the banner Jayanna Combines. Ravi Basrur had composed music for this venture with Naveen Kumar wielding the camera and Harish Komme editing.

Shiva Rajkumar recently gave the nod to work with debut director Kotresh Chapparadahalli. Reports suggest that the shooting of this film may begin early next month and an official word on the cast and crew is expected to be out soon.

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Shiva Rajkumar had inked a deal to play the lead role in a Telugu-Kannada bilingual. Entrepreneur turned producer Srikanth Dhulipudi will be bankrolling the film under his banner with Ram Dhulipudi wielding the megaphone. Reports say that the hero will be seen playing an army officer, which has fans look forward to more info on this project.

