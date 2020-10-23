Shiva Rajkumarâ€™s film to star Prabhu Deva in important role

To be directed by Yograj Bhatt, the film will start rolling early next year.

Reports have emerged that veteran director-choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva will be sharing screen space with Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar in his upcoming film. To be directed by Yograj Bhatt, the film will start rolling early next year. Reports say that the impressive script prompted Shiva Rajkumar to hop on board immediately after hearing the story. He also arranged a meeting between Yograj and Prabhu Deva to ensure that the latter makes it to the star cast, after being confident that he would be apt for the role. The project will kickstart after both Shiva Rajkumar and Prabhu Deva complete their current assignments.

Shiva Rajkumar has recently wrapped up the shooting of the A Harsha directorial Bhajarangi 2. The film stars Bhavana as the female lead. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 comprises Arjun Janya for music composition, J Swamy to handle the camera, and Deepu S Kumar for editing. The film was supposed to hit the marquee in April this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Shiva Rajkumar also has RDX aka RD Xavier, in which he will play the title role. Touted to be a cop drama, made as a mass entertainer, it will be directed by Ravi Arasu with the dialogues penned by Chandramouli. The technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films is bankrolling RDX on a huge budget. Sources in the know say that the shooting of the film will commence early next year.

The actor has also agreed to work with debut director Kotresh Chapparadahalli for his new film. Reports suggest that the shooting of this film may begin early next month. Recently, it was revealed that Shiva Rajkumar has inked a deal to star in a Telugu-Kannada bilingual. Entrepreneur-turned-producer Srikanth Dhulipudi will be bankrolling the film under his banner, with Ram Dhulipudi wielding the megaphone. Reports say that the hero will be seen playing an army officer, which is making fans look forward to more info on this project.

Prabhu Deva on the other hand has Bagheera, Oomai Vizhigal and Yung Mung Sung needing his attention. Bagheera is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. On the filmâ€™s progress, we hear that a major portion has been shot already and about 30% needs to be canned. The team will be moving to Goa for the next schedule, add sources in the know. Bagheera has been shot extensively in various locations in Chennai, Cochin and Sri Lanka so far.

Prabu Deva is currently directing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, which was slated for release on May 22, was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. It has Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

