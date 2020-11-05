Shiva Rajkumar-Prabhu Deva film is a period action drama

Tentatively titled ‘Kuladalli Keelyavudo’, the film will be directed by Yogaraj Bhat.

Reports emerged a few days ago that Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has signed a new film with noted director Yogaraj Bhat. It was also reported that the multi-faceted actor-director-choreographer Prabhu Deva has been roped in to share screen space with Shiva Rajkumar in the film. Incidentally, Prabhu Deva was last seen in a Kannada film way back in 2002. The latest buzz about this project, tentatively titled Kuladalli Keelyavudo, is that it will be a period action drama.

Speaking about the film in an interview to TOI, Yogaraj said, “I’ll take up this project after I complete the shoot of my current film Gaalipata 2 and after Shiva Rajkumar wraps up his current obligations. Prabhu Deva is delighted to be a part of the project. Both these actors will be showcased in a never seen before avatar in this film, which is set between 1960 and 1970. Also, I’d like to clarify that this is not based on true incidents. The working title of the project is Kuladalli Keelyavudo, but the final title is yet to be decided. The project will be made on a large scale, which makes it one of the big-budget films in my career.”

Shiva Rajkumar said, “I’ve given my nod to be part of this mega project. I’m looking forward to working with Prabhu Deva and Yogaraj Bhat. We’ll reveal more details about the movie in the coming days.”

Shiva Rajkumar has recently wrapped up the shooting of the A Harsha directorial Bhajarangi 2. The film stars Bhavana as the female lead. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 comprises Arjun Janya for music composition, J Swamy to handle the camera, and Deepu S Kumar for editing. The film was supposed to hit the marquee in April this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Shiva Rajkumar also has RDX aka RD Xavier, in which he will play the title role. Touted to be a cop drama, made as a mass entertainer, it will be directed by Ravi Arasu with the dialogues penned by Chandramouli. The technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films is bankrolling RDX on a huge budget. Sources in the know say that the shooting of the film will commence early next year.

The actor has also agreed to work with debut director Kotresh Chapparadahalli for his new film. Reports suggest that the shooting of this film may begin early next month. Recently, it was revealed that Shiva Rajkumar has inked a deal to star in a Telugu-Kannada bilingual. Entrepreneur-turned-producer Srikanth Dhulipudi will be bankrolling the film under his banner, with Ram Dhulipudi wielding the megaphone. Reports say that the hero will be seen playing an army officer, which is making fans look forward to more info on this project.

Prabu Deva is currently directing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, which was slated for release on May 22, was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. It has Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

