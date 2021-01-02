Shiva Rajkumar to make Tamil debut with Karthik Subburaj-Vikramâ€™s film?

The film will also star Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram.

It was recently announced that Karthik Subbarajâ€™s next film will be with Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram. The latest update is that the yet-to-be-titled film might mark the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, who has reportedly been approached for a key role in the movie.

As per the Times of India report, Karthik recently met Shivaraj Kumar at his residence in Bengaluru this week for story narration. A source was quoted: â€œThis is for a Tamil film that the filmmaker intends to make, which will see both Shivanna and Vikram in equally important roles. The story narration went extremely well and everyone seemed positive. Shivanna has asked for a couple of days to revert with his decision whether he will do the film or not."

Dubbed Chiyaan60, the project will be produced by Seven Screen Studio, and will have music by either Santosh Narayanan or Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised and announced soon.

Meanwhile, Vikram awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Cobra. Also produced by Seven Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019. The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last yearâ€™s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

Cobra, which also stars KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, will see Vikram playing a photographer and donning as many as 25 different avatars.

The makers released the second look of the film on the occasion of Christmas.In the second look, Vikram is seen in a new avatar and the poster has an interesting caption as well, which reads, "Every problem has a mathematical solution."

Vikram also has Mani Ratnamâ€™s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. The project went on the floors last week in Thailand last December where the first schedule was filmed for over 90 days. Ponniyin Selvan, which will be released in two parts, also stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. It will be the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman to score the music.