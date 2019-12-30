Shiva Rajkumar to be chief guest at Duniya Vijay’s ‘Salaga’ audio launch

Sandalwood

The audio launch event is scheduled to happen on January 5.

It was reported earlier that Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is making his debut as a director with the film Salaga. He will also be playing the lead role in the flick. The film has been progressing well, with the shooting happening on schedule.

According to the latest updates about Salaga, an important portion of the film was canned at the Kadalekai Parishe, which is a popular groundnut fair held annually in Bengaluru. Reportedly, this is a scene from the climax and sources in the know say that Duniya Vijay has put in a lot of effort into it. We also hear that this climax will be the highlight of the film. The climax fight was choreographed by Vinod and Vijay over a period of six days.

The shooting for Salaga is almost over with just the intro song to be shot. Meanwhile, the filmmakers are planning a grand launch for the film’s audio. The audio launch event will happen on January 5, 2020 and it has been confirmed that actor Shiva Rajkumar will be gracing the event as the chief guest.

KP Srikanth, who is bankrolling Salaga, confirmed in an interview to Cinema Express, “Shivanna’s participation as the chief guest for the audio launch makes it extra special for Salaga.”

Duniya Vijay initially worked as a junior artist in the Kannada film industry, before he got his big break in Duniya which released in 2007. His other notable performances are in Chanda (2007), Junglee (2009), Johny Mera Naam Preethi Mera Kaam (2011) and Jayammana Maga (2013).

The audio rights of the album have been bagged by A2 Music, owned by Ashwini Productions. Charan Raj has composed the background score for Salaga with Naveen Sajju scoring the music for songs. Besides Duniya Vijay in the lead role, the star cast also includes Sanjana Anand as the heroine and Dhananjay, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Ninasam and Nagabhushan in prominent roles. The release date of Salaga is expected to be out soon.

