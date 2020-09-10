Shiva Rajkumar and others from Kannada film industry meet CM Yediyurappa

The delegation discussed relief measures and subsidies that the film industry is in dire need of following the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown.

A delegation of the Kannada film fraternity, headed by Shiva Rajkumar, met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan on Wednesday. They discussed the various relief measures and subsidies that the film industry is in dire need of following the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown. The film industry is trying to get back on its feet with the government recently according permission to recommence shooting after nearly six months.

Members of various film unions in Sandalwood, comprising producers, directors, technicians and stars like Yash and Duniya Vijay, were also present during the meeting. Both the CM and the Deputy CM patiently listened to their requests and have promised to do the needful, say sources.

Prior to this meet, two meetings â€“ one with Kannada stars and another with producers and technicians â€“ took place at Shiva Rajkumarâ€™s residence where the issues were discussed thoroughly.

Meanwhile, Shiva Rajkumar has a number of projects needing his attention as well as Bhajarangi 2 waiting for release. It was slated to hit the marquee in April this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Director Harsha is wielding the megaphone for the film which stars Bhavana as the female lead. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 comprises Arjun Janya for music composition, J Swamy to handle the camera and Deepu S Kumar for editing.

The starâ€™s other film in the making is RDX aka RD Xavier. Ravi Arasu is wielding the megaphone for this venture with the dialogues penned by Chandramouli. The technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films, a well-known banner in the Tamil film industry, is bankrolling RDX.

Recently, it was revealed that Shiva Rajkumar has inked a deal to star in a Telugu-Kannada bilingual. Entrepreneur-turned-producer Srikanth Dhulipudi will be bankrolling the film under his banner with Ram Dhulipudi wielding the megaphone. Reports say that the hero will be seen playing an army officer, which has fans looking forward to more info on this project.

Yash, on the other hand, has the much anticipated KGF 2 in his kitty. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, who has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the entertainer under his banner Hombale Films with Srinidhi Shetty playing the heroine.

