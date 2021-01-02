Shiva and Puneeth Rajkumar wish brother Raghavendra on successful comeback to films

Raghavendra Rajkumar took a hiatus from donning the greasepaint for a long time before staging a comeback with 'Ammana Mane'.

Having made a successful comeback and picking some of the best projects, Kannada actor Raghavendra Rajkumarâ€™s star brothers, Shiva Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar wished him all the best. Raghavendra Rajkumar took a hiatus from donning the greasepaint for a long time before staging a comeback with Ammana Mane. Adapted from the book Sri Lalithe, the film was directed by Nikhil Manjoo Lingaiah and bankrolled by Smt Atmasri and R S Kumar under the banners Sri Lalithe Chitralaya and Nisarga Creations. The filmâ€™s technical crew included Swami Googaredoddi for cinematography, Nitesh Kumar B for editing. The star cast included Rohini Nagesh, Sheetal Hemanth, Manasi Sudhir, Suchendra Prasad, Nikhil Manjoo, Chaitra, and Tabla Nani. This family drama, released last year, fetched Raghavendra Rajkumar the coveted Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor.

Following the success of Ammana Mane, Raghavendra Rajkumar and the cinematographer of the film, Swami Googaredoddi teamed up for a new project titled Rajatantra. Swami Googaredoddi, besides handling the filmâ€™s camera work made his directorial debut as well. Other than Raghavendra Rajkumar, the film's star cast includes Bhavya, Doddanna, Shankar Ashwath, and Srinivas Murthy.

Rajatantra was completed successfully and became the first release in Sandalwood in the New Year. Raghavendra Rajkumar is seen playing a retired army man set on protecting his country from the evil forces.

While Raghavendra Rajkumar plays the lead role, the rest of the star cast includes Doddanna, Bhavya, Srinivasamoorthy, Shankar Ashwath, Muniraju, and Neenasam Ashwath, etc. Sri Suresh has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick.

Raghavendra posted video snippets of Shivanna and Puneeth wishing the team and urging the fans to watch the film. Shivanna also urged the movie buffs to venture out to the theatres to watch films and elaborated on the safety measures undertaken to control the spread of the pandemic.

While Rajatantra has made it to the theatres already, the star is currently busy with Pogaru, which is directed by Nanda Kishore. The film stars Dhruva Sarja with Shanvi Srivastava and Rashmika Mandanna as the female leads. Dhananjay and veteran Telugu actor Jagapathy Babu have been roped in to play the baddies in this flick. Chandan Shetty is composing the tunes for this flick with Vijay Milton cranking the camera and Mahesh S doing the edits.

Besides this film, Raghavendra Rajkumar has Aadisidaatha directed by Phaneesh Bharadhwaj in his kitty. Interestingly, it will be a thriller and we hear that it will be the starâ€™s first thriller in his career. While Raghavendra Rajkumarâ€™s character will be a suspense until the interval, the film will also have six other characters played by different actors. Of the six, three have been signed up and they are Abhi, Shri and Arjun, confirmed the director.

The technical crew of this film includes Manikanth Kadri for composing music and Uday Ballal for cinematography. The film has been launched officially and Raghavendra Rajkumarâ€™s first look in it was unveiled several months ago.

